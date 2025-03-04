Technology News
Apple Refreshes iPad Air With M3 Chip, 11th Generation iPad Arrives With A16 Bionic Chip

Apple's iPad Air (2025) comes with support for Apple Intelligence features, unlike the new iPad (2025) with the A16 Bionic chip.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2025 22:31 IST
Like its predecessor, the iPad Air (2025) is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display variants

Highlights
  • Apple's iPad Air (2025) features an octa-core M3 chip
  • It is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options
  • The 11th generation iPad is equipped with Apple's A16 Bionic chip
Apple launched the iPad Air (2025) on Tuesday as a refreshed version of the iPad Air that was introduced last year. The new iPad Air model is equipped with Apple's M3 chip and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Meanwhile, the company introduced the 11th generation iPad (2025), equipped with the A16 Bionic chip — storage now starts at 128GB for the entry-level iPad. Apple also launched a revamped Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Air with a larger trackpad and a 14-key function row and a USB Type-C port for charging.

iPad Air (2025), iPad (2025) Price in India and Availability

iPad Air (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant begins at Rs. 74,900. The 13-inch model is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular options that are priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. It will be sold in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options.

On the other hand, pricing for the iPad (2025) with Wi-Fi connectivity begins at Rs. 34,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant starts at Rs. 49,900. The tablet will go on sale in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colourways.

Pre-orders for the iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) begin today and the tablets will do on sale on March 12. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air (2025) will be sold in 11-inch and 13-inch variants that cost Rs. 26,900 and Rs. 29,900, respectively. The Magic Keyboard Folio for the iPad (2025) is priced at Rs. 24,900.

iPad Air (2025) Specifications

Apple's M3 chip is the most notable hardware upgrade introduced by the company on the iPad Air (2025). It is claimed to be around twice as fast as the M1-powered iPad Air, and runs on iPadOS 18 with support for Apple Intelligence features. The company says the M3 chip also delivers improved graphics performance with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and dynamic caching.

ipad air 2025 apple inline ipad air 2025

iPad Air (2025) is equipped with an Apple's M3 chip
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Like its predecessor that was introduced last year, the new iPad Air is equipped with a Liquid Retina LCD screen, in 11-inch (2,360x1,640 pixels) and 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) display options. It has a 12-megapixel wide rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it is equipped with a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air (2025) versions are available in Wi-Fi and WiFi + Cellular variants. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular options include support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks. It is equipped with a three-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor and a fingerprint sensor that handles Touch ID.

The iPad Air (2025) is equipped with a USB Type-C port. The 11-inch model packs a 28.93Wh battery, while the 13-inch variant has a 36.59Wh battery. Apple says the new iPad offers up to 10 hours (Wi-Fi) and 9 hours (Wi-Fi + Cellular) of battery life when watching video.

iPad (2025) Specifications

Apple's new iPad (2025) is equipped with the A16 Bionic chip that was first introduced in September 2022. The company says that the new model will offer a 30 percent jump in performance over the previous entry-level iPad that featured an A14 Bionic processor. It also runs on iPadOS 18, but doesn't offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

ipad 2025 apple inline ipad 2025

iPad (2025) is availalable with 128GB of storage as default
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Aside from the updated processor, the iPad (2025) now has 128GB of storage as default — its predecessor started at 64GB. The new model features the same 12-megapixel (f/1.8) rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing Center Stage camera (f/2.4) as the iPad (2022).

Similarly, the network connectivity options on the iPad (2025) are the same as the model launched three years ago. You get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular options include support for GPS, 5G and 4G LTE networks.

The iPad (2025) is equipped with a three-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, and ambient light sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Apple says the 11th generation iPad packs a 28.93Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours and 9 hours of battery life while watching video on the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, respectively.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Arrive With New 'Pixel Sense' Contextual Assistant
Apple Refreshes iPad Air With M3 Chip, 11th Generation iPad Arrives With A16 Bionic Chip
