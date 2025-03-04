Tecno on Monday unveiled its new multispectral imaging sensor dubbed SpectraVision Camera at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The new camera technology is claimed to enhance the colour reproduction by delivering true-to-life colour accuracy, leveraging a real-time colour-rendering sensor. As per the company, it also takes advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) which works in tandem with advanced hardware to restore lighting in stage lighting or urban night scenes.

Tecno's SpectraVision Camera Technology

According to Tecno, the SpectraVision Camera is a 2-megapixel real-time colour-rendering sensor for mobile photography. It employs a 9-channel spectral sensor and self-developed spectral colour algorithm, which the company claims can capture a broader spectrum of light and in turn, more details. This is said to help it perform better in situations compared to single-point spectral sensors as well as 4-channel RGGB and RYYB solutions.

Tecno says it also leverages its AI-powered Imaging Matrix (TIM) technology which combines hardware and software for better colour restoration across different sections of an image even in challenging lighting situations.

To prevent distortion in multi-skin-tone scenarios, the Chinese OEM has equipped it with Universal Tone (UT) algorithms based on multi-skin tone colour card and inclusive skin tone database. As per the company, it enables improved capturing of nuances of diverse skin tones. One of the use cases of this new camera technology is for natural and authentic portraits in a wide range of lighting conditions.

Tecno says MWC 2025 visitors can get a glimpse of the new SpectraVision Camera at Fira Gran Via's booth L6B11 in Barcelona. The company has yet to offer any details related to inclusion of the camera sensor in its lineup of smartphones.

Other Tecno Launches

At one of the world's biggest technology showcases, Tecno has unveiled several innovations. The company introduced AI Glasses and AI Glasses Pro — its smart glasses with augmented reality (AR) display that offers real-time navigation, object recognition, and text summarisation capabilities.

Further, the company showcased the Tecno Spark Slim concept phone, claiming it to be the world's thinnest smartphone boasting a 5.75mm thick profile while also packing a 5,200mAh battery.