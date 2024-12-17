Google appears to be working to bring a new feature for managing notifications on Android devices. The tech giant is reportedly adding Gmail-like categories for organised notification management in Android 16. This new feature, dubbed "bundled notifications", was reportedly found in the latest Android 15 beta version. Similar types of notifications will be reportedly arranged together under categories like promotions and news in the next Android release.

Next Android Update May Change Notification Management

Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority discovered a hidden Bundled notifications settings page under Settings > Notifications in the latest Android 15 beta release. The feature could silence and group similar notifications. As per the screenshots of the feature shared by the publication, the bundled notifications feature is currently disabled by default.

Users will be able to access the bundled notifications feature by toggling the Use notification bundling setting. Once this is enabled, similar notifications will be classified together. Currently Promotions, News, Social, and Recommendations are the available themes.

Bundled notifications

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The bundled notifications functionality appears similar to how Gmail manages emails. Gmail currently allow users to organise emails into 5 different email categories automatically — Primary, Promotions, Social, Updates, and Forums. Google has yet to provide any information related to how the feature works, or whether it will include new themes. It is likely to arrive in the stable Android 15 QPR2 or Android 16 release. Android System Intelligence app is expected to manage this upcoming feature.

Google rolled out its Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update in November. The update reportedly includes a customisable Do Not Disturb mode and a new menu for Modes that lets users create a custom mode complete with a custom name and icon. It is said to include an Icon Shape Customisation feature, Linux Terminal app, enhanced touchpad and mouse settings. It is also said to bring the ability to control the mouse cursor using the number pad on a physical keyboard