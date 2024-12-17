Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail Like Categories: Report

Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail-Like Categories: Report

Google will reportedly organise notifications into Promotions, News, Social, and Recommendations.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 December 2024 15:48 IST
Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail-Like Categories: Report

Photo Credit: Google

New feature could arrive in the stable Android 15 QPR2 or Android 16 release

Highlights
  • Google reportedly developing Gmail-like categories for Notifications
  • The new feature is reportedly called bundled notifications
  • It was spotted under the Settings menu
Advertisement

Google appears to be working to bring a new feature for managing notifications on Android devices. The tech giant is reportedly adding Gmail-like categories for organised notification management in Android 16. This new feature, dubbed "bundled notifications", was reportedly found in the latest Android 15 beta version. Similar types of notifications will be reportedly arranged together under categories like promotions and news in the next Android release.

Next Android Update May Change Notification Management

Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority discovered a hidden Bundled notifications settings page under Settings > Notifications in the latest Android 15 beta release. The feature could silence and group similar notifications. As per the screenshots of the feature shared by the publication, the bundled notifications feature is currently disabled by default.

Users will be able to access the bundled notifications feature by toggling the Use notification bundling setting. Once this is enabled, similar notifications will be classified together. Currently Promotions, News, Social, and Recommendations are the available themes.

android androidauthority bundled notifications

Bundled notifications
Photo Credit: Android Authority

The bundled notifications functionality appears similar to how Gmail manages emails. Gmail currently allow users to organise emails into 5 different email categories automatically — Primary, Promotions, Social, Updates, and Forums. Google has yet to provide any information related to how the feature works, or whether it will include new themes. It is likely to arrive in the stable Android 15 QPR2 or Android 16 release. Android System Intelligence app is expected to manage this upcoming feature.

Google rolled out its Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update in November. The update reportedly includes a customisable Do Not Disturb mode and a new menu for Modes that lets users create a custom mode complete with a custom name and icon. It is said to include an Icon Shape Customisation feature, Linux Terminal app, enhanced touchpad and mouse settings. It is also said to bring the ability to control the mouse cursor using the number pad on a physical keyboard

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 15, Android 15 QPR2, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac

Related Stories

Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail-Like Categories: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Could Be Launched on This Date
  2. Realme 14 Pro Launch Date Announced; 14 Pro+ Spotted on 3C Website
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  4. Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked
  6. Google Unveils Veo 2, Its Next-Generation AI Video Model
  7. You Can Now Use ChatGPT's Search Feature for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Permafrost Thawing Could Accelerate Climate Change, Here’s What It Means
  2. Ursid Meteor Shower 2024: Dates, Viewing Tips, and Best Times
  3. ChatGPT Search Is Rolling Out to All Registered Users for Free
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement
  5. 16th-Century Spanish Cannons Found in Arizona, Could Be US’s Oldest Firearms
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut
  7. World's Largest Iceberg A23a Resumes Journey North After Months of Stagnation
  8. MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac
  9. Google Working on Bundled Notifications Feature for Grouping Notifications in Gmail-Like Categories: Report
  10. Government Has No Specific Timeline to Finalise Virtual Digital Assets Regulation: MoS Finance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »