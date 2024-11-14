After rolling out the stable release of Android 15 for Pixel devices in October 2024, Google has now rolled out its Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update. As per a report, the update hints at some of the bigger changes that will arrive in the next Pixel Drop software update. Google rolled out the update on November 12 and it is available for older, recent and new Pixel devices, including the foldables. As always the beta software update is only available to those who have opted for Google's Beta software program.

Google detailed the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update on its official Android Developer page. While we weren't to test out the new beta update, the folks over at Android Authority say that there is a new customisable Do Not Disturb mode in the latest update. The feature will allow users to set rules for the mode as per their specific requirements as the currently available presets do not. There is a new menu for Modes that lets users create a custom mode complete with a custom name and icon, as per the report. Once created, the user will supposedly no be able to set a schedule for this mode.

Another feature spotted by the same source suggests the presence of the Icon Shape Customisation feature. The much-loved Android feature was made available with the launch of Android 11 but was pulled out from Android 12 and has gone missing since. It now appears that Google might be reviving the feature in time for the upcoming Pixel Drop.

While the feature is officially mentioned in the changelog, it is not visible under the new Wallpaper and Style customisation section in Settings. However, the source points to a tipster who discovered and used the same in the "in-development" version of the Pixel wallpaper app hinting that it could arrive sooner than later. The updated app now reportedly shows an app shape and layout tabs letting users change the shape of the icon to various presets.

Other features available in the same include the Linux Terminal app (lets developers run Linux apps in a virtual machine), a better-organised touchpad and mouse settings (lets users customise the colour of the pointer) and the ability to control the mouse cursor using the number pad on a physical keyboard.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 also brings the much-awaited kernel version update. It upgrades all Pixel devices with older Tensor processors (Tensor G1, G2 and G3) to Linux 6.1. Google's latest smartphones including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold already run Linux 6.1.