Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Rolls Out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1; Reportedly Gets Customisable Do Not Disturb Feature, More

Google Rolls Out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1; Reportedly Gets Customisable Do Not Disturb Feature, More

Android's QPRs reveal bigger changes coming in the next Pixel Drop.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 18:18 IST
Google Rolls Out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1; Reportedly Gets Customisable Do Not Disturb Feature, More

Google released the stable Android 15 update for its Pixel devices last month

Highlights
  • The next Pixel Drop release is scheduled for March 2025
  • All Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 onwards are eligible for this update
  • Icon Shape Customisation has been added but is not active
Advertisement

After rolling out the stable release of Android 15 for Pixel devices in October 2024, Google has now rolled out its Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update. As per a report, the update hints at some of the bigger changes that will arrive in the next Pixel Drop software update. Google rolled out the update on November 12 and it is available for older, recent and new Pixel devices, including the foldables. As always the beta software update is only available to those who have opted for Google's Beta software program.

Google detailed the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update on its official Android Developer page. While we weren't to test out the new beta update, the folks over at Android Authority say that there is a new customisable Do Not Disturb mode in the latest update. The feature will allow users to set rules for the mode as per their specific requirements as the currently available presets do not. There is a new menu for Modes that lets users create a custom mode complete with a custom name and icon, as per the report. Once created, the user will supposedly no be able to set a schedule for this mode.

Another feature spotted by the same source suggests the presence of the Icon Shape Customisation feature. The much-loved Android feature was made available with the launch of Android 11 but was pulled out from Android 12 and has gone missing since. It now appears that Google might be reviving the feature in time for the upcoming Pixel Drop.

While the feature is officially mentioned in the changelog, it is not visible under the new Wallpaper and Style customisation section in Settings. However, the source points to a tipster who discovered and used the same in the "in-development" version of the Pixel wallpaper app hinting that it could arrive sooner than later. The updated app now reportedly shows an app shape and layout tabs letting users change the shape of the icon to various presets.

Other features available in the same include the Linux Terminal app (lets developers run Linux apps in a virtual machine), a better-organised touchpad and mouse settings (lets users customise the colour of the pointer) and the ability to control the mouse cursor using the number pad on a physical keyboard.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 also brings the much-awaited kernel version update. It upgrades all Pixel devices with older Tensor processors (Tensor G1, G2 and G3) to Linux 6.1. Google's latest smartphones including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold already run Linux 6.1.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Pixel Drop, Android 15, Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 Features, Icon Shape Customisation
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Coinbase Acquires Utopia Labs, Aims to Speed Up On-Chain Payments
Crypto Taxes Generated $78 Million in Kenya, Authorities Target Over $460 Million

Related Stories

Google Rolls Out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1; Reportedly Gets Customisable Do Not Disturb Feature, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 5G's India Launch Date Announced; Design Revealed
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  3. Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on a Pair of AI Glasses to Compete With Meta
#Latest Stories
  1. 12,000-Year-Old Doughnut-Shaped Pebbles in Israel May Be Early Evidence of Wheel Technology
  2. Gemini in Gmail Gets Integration With Google Calendar App, Lets Users Ask Date-Based Queries
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Curve Tipped to Launch in India Next Month; Price Range Leaked
  4. Crypto Taxes Generated $78 Million in Kenya, Authorities Target Over $460 Million
  5. Apple Final Cut Pro 11 With New AI-Powered Caption Generation and Spatial Video Editing Released
  6. Google Rolls Out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1; Reportedly Gets Customisable Do Not Disturb Feature, More
  7. Coinbase Acquires Utopia Labs, Aims to Speed Up On-Chain Payments
  8. Solar Surge Cuts Binar Satellites' Mission Short, Underscoring Space Weather Effects on Earth and Orbiting Satellites
  9. Vivo Y300 5G India Launch Date Announced; Rear Design, Colours Revealed
  10. BSNL Offers 3GB of Additional Data With Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »