Realme 15 5G Series is all set to be launched in India soon. The lineup is expected to comprise two handsets — Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. In the days leading up to the launch, the China-based OEM has been teasing several details about the phones. Both models will support several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered editing features, with the Pro variant being marketed as an “AI party phone”. Meanwhile, the rumour mill has also given us an idea of what to expect in terms of specifications.

From launch date and expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the Realme 15 5G Series.

Realme 15 5G Series India Launch Details

The Realme 15 5G Series will be launched in India on July 24 at 7pm IST, the company has confirmed. However, it is yet to be revealed whether it will be a soft launch or a dedicated event. In case the latter happens, you might be able to catch a live stream of the launch event on the Realme India YouTube channel and official website, along with its social media handles.

With just two days remaining till their debut, we will keep you updated with our coverage of the Realme 15 5G Series.

According to leaks, the Realme 15 Pro 5G could have a box price of Rs. 39,999. However, it is expected to be available for purchase at a lower price. Thus, the handset may be offered in India around the Rs. 35,000-mark.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 5G will reportedly be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000.

Following their August 24 debut, both handsets will go on sale and are expected to be available through the Realme India Store and Flipkart. The latter has also put up a dedicated microsite for the launch.

Realme 15 5G Series Features and Specifications

Both handsets in the Realme 15 5G Series are teased to arrive with AI-backed capabilities. Based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources, here's all we know about the design, display, camera, and other details.

Design

The Realme 15 5G is said to be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink and Velvet Green colour options. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is confirmed to be offered in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green shades.

As per the company, the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will have a thickness of 7.66mm and 7.69mm, respectively.

Teaser images show both phones with three camera lenses at the back, with two of them in vertical arrangement and a third lens accompanying them by their side. On the standard variant, it is thought to be only a cosmetic addition.

The Realme 15 5G Series will have the power and volume buttons placed on the right side of the frame. Lastly, the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G are confirmed to have an IP69-rated build.

Display

Tipster suggests that both models in the Realme 15 5G Series will come with 6.8-inch AMOLED screens. It is teased to be a 4D curve+ 'hyperglow' display with 144Hz refresh rate and 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the displays are confirmed to deliver 2,500Hz touch sampling rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness.

They will have Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and in-display fingerprint sensors for security.

Performance and Software

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. According to the company, the SoC will bring upgrades in terms of CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The upcoming handset is teased to have an AnTuTu score of more than 1.1 million.

The phone will feature a proprietary GT Boost 3.0 technology and can achieve a stable 120fps gameplay in games like Free Fire, as per Realme. Further, it is also claimed to come with Gaming Coach 2.0 and AI Ultra Control. Two other imaging tools — AI Edit Genie and AI Party — will also be featured on the Realme 15 Pro 5G.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor. Both handsets are expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out-of-the-box.

Cameras

The Realme 15 5G is teased to come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by a primary Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Both front and rear cameras will support 4K 60fps video recording.

As per the company, the Pro model will have 4x clearer zoom and 2x smoother transitions compared to the preceding model. It is also said to support the AI MagicGlow 2.0 feature which can deliver more natural skin tones.

Battery

The Realme 15 5G Series will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The standard model in the lineup is claimed to deliver up to 83 hours of music playback on Spotify, whereas the latter is advertised to offer up to 113 hours of playback on a single charge.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Realme 15 5G Series launch on July 24.