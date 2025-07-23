Technology News
Redmi to Unveil Two New Smartphones Soon to Celebrate 11 Years in India

Redmi's Mi 3 was the brand's first handset launched in India on July 22, 2014.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 11:03 IST
Redmi to Unveil Two New Smartphones Soon to Celebrate 11 Years in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G (pictured) and the Pro+ variant were recently launched in a Champagne Gold shade

Highlights
  • An upcoming Redmi handset appears in a White colourway
  • The other model is seen with a dual-tone burgundy finish
  • Redmi has yet to confirm the names or features of the phones
Redmi launched its first smartphone in India in July 2014. To mark the completion of the company's 11 years in the country, it will launch new handsets. The Xiaomi sub-brand teased the introduction of two new smartphones in India via social media. The phones are slated to launch by July 24. However, the company has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming models. Notably, Redmi unveiled the Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Note 14 Pro 5G in a Champagne Gold colourway earlier this month.

Redmi to Launch Two New Smartphones in India by July 24

In an X post on Tuesday, Redmi India announced that it has completed 11 years in the country. The brand had introduced its first-ever model in India, the Mi 3, on July 22, 2014. To celebrate the 11-year milestone, the company revealed that it will launch two new smartphones, one on July 23 and the other on July 24.

The company has not revealed the names or features of the upcoming smartphones. In a teaser image, two shrouded Redmi handsets are visible. The model slated for launch on July 23 appears in a white finish, with the Redmi branding placed vertically in the lower-left corner. The other model, scheduled for launch on July 24, is seen in a dual-tone burgundy colourway.

Redmi recently introduced the Note 14 Pro+ 5G and the Note 14 Pro 5G smartphones in India in a Champagne Gold shade. The phones are available in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black. They were launched in the country in December 2024 alongside the base Note 14 model.

The price of the standard Redmi Note 14 starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the Note 14 Pro and the Note 14 Pro+ cost Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 29,999 for the same RAM and storage configuration. 

Further reading: Redmi New Smartphones, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 14 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Apple Expands Retail Presence in Saudi Arabia With Launch of Online Store and Official App
Redmi to Unveil Two New Smartphones Soon to Celebrate 11 Years in India
