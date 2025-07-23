Vivo Y400 5G has been reportedly listed on the BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification websites ahead of its rumoured launch in India. Alongside, the battery specifications and the dust and water resistance rating of the handset have also been leaked. This comes days after the alleged pricing and colour options of the Vivo Y400 5G were tipped. The phone is said to launch in India in August.

Vivo Y400 5G Battery Specification, BIS Listing

According to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the Vivo Y400 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. If this is true, it will effectively feature a bigger battery pack than the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, which gets a 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. However, since there is no confirmation from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer regarding the launch of the device, one should take this information with a pinch of salt.

The Vivo Y400 5G is said to launch with IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating. This is another area where the non-Pro model could outdo its Pro counterpart, as the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G only gets an IP65 water and dust resistance rating.

Another report by a different publication, XpertPick, suggests that the Vivo Y400 5G was found in databases of the India's BIS and Bluetooth SIG for certification, with the model number V2506. Although the listings do not reveal much, they further solidify the previous claims of its imminent debut in India. However, the report also highlights that the phone was found listed on the Google Play Console, which hinted that the phone could be powered by the Qualcomm SM4450 or Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and run on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The two reports come days after the expected India pricing and colour options of the Vivo Y400 5G leaked online. The handset is said to be priced under the Rs. 20,000 range in the subcontinent, making it a possible addition to the mid-range smartphone category. The company could offer the phone in Olive Green and Glam White colours. The handset is said to sport an AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate, with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

For context, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G was launched in India on June 20. The phone sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

