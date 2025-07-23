Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Support Page Live in India; Galaxy A07 Spotted on Geekbench

The Galaxy A17 5G could launch in India soon as its support page has gone live in the subcontinent.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 18:07 IST
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A17 5G could succeed the Galaxy A16 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 5G could run Android 15 out-of-the-box
  • Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is said to get a 50-megapixel camera
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch of the two phones
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G's support page has gone live in India, indicating its imminent launch. This is in line with a recent tip, which suggested that the handset could be unveiled in the subcontinent soon. Meanwhile, a support page for another Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy A07, has also gone live in Russia. On top of this, the phone was also found listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with an octa-core chipset, providing a base clock speed of 2GHz. However, Samsung has neither revealed the launch timeline nor the specifications of the two upcoming handsets.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Could Launch Soon in India

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has gone live on Samsung's India website, suggesting a launch could be around the corner. Similarly, the support page for Galaxy A07 has also been made live on the company's Russia website. However, as of now, the South Korean tech giant has not revealed any details regarding the two phones.

Untitled design Samsung Galaxy A17 5G support page

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G's support page for India
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Notably, few specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G had recently surfaced online. The phone is said to house a 4,860mAh capacity rated battery, which Samsung could advertise as a 5,000mAh pack.

The Galaxy A17 5G is also tipped to ship with support for 25W wired fast charging. Moreover, it is said to be the first model in the Galaxy A1X series that could launch with an optical image stabilisation (OIS)-enabled camera. The handset could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and could run Android 15 out-of-the-box with Samsung said to offer six major Android OS updates, along with security patches for up to six years.

samsung galaxy a07 support page Samsung Galaxy A07

Samsung Galaxy A07's support page for Russia
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Apart from its support page, a Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy A07 has also surfaced online. The phone has been listed with the model number SM-A075F, same as its support page.

samsung galaxy a07 geekbench Samsung Galaxy A07

Samsung Galaxy A07 was listed running Android 15
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

On the benchmark, the Galaxy A07 scored 554 in single-core performance and 1,934 in multi-core performance. The handset can be seen running on Android 15. Moreover, the phone was tested with an octa-core chip, delivering a base clock speed on 2GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

