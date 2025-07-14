Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Buds 2a Pricing Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel Buds 2a are said to cost EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Updated: 14 July 2025 11:24 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Buds 2a Pricing Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Pixel 10 series is rumoured to be launched on August 20

  • Google's Pixel 10 series is expected to include four models
  • Pixel 10 could cost EUR 899 for the 128GB storage variant
  • New phones are expected to ship with a Tensor G5 chip
Google's Pixel 10 series is likely to go official next month. The lineup, which is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, could be launched at a Made by Google event in August. While the launch date remains a mystery, the price details of the Pixel 10 family and the Pixel Buds 2a have leaked on the Web. The alleged prices appear to align with the existing Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in European markets.

Pixel 10 Series European Prices Leaked 

Tipster Roland Quandt shared alleged pricing details of the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Buds 2a. The standard Pixel 10 is said to be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 256GB storage model.

Pixel 10 Pro is said to cost EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage versions could be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000), EUR 1,329 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000), and EUR 1,589 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), respectively.

Next, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to be priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000) for the 256GB storage model. The 512GB and 1TB storage models are said to be priced at EUR 1,429 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) and EUR 1,689 (roughly Rs. 1,69,000), respectively.

Finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to cost EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,90,000) for the 256GB variant and EUR 2,029 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000) for the 512GB storage model. The top-end variant with 1TB could cost EUR 2,289 (roughly Rs. 2,29,000).

Meanwhile, Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Buds 2a, which is said to cost EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

If the leaked European prices are any indication, Google seems to be targeting the same price points for the new Pixel phones as last year. After applying international taxes, tariffs, and currency exchange rates, the pricing of the Pixel 10 series is expected to vary by region. 

Google's Pixel 10 series is rumoured to be launched on August 20 at the Made By Google launch event. All variants are expected to run on a Tensor G5 chip. They could come with improved image stabilisation capabilities and enhanced speakers. The phones could feature Google's Magic Cue assistant. Google is expected to pack a MediaTek T900 modem in the upcoming phones. They could ship with Android 16.

The Pixel 10 is rumoured to be launched in Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to be available in Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain colours. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to be announced in Jade and Moonstone finishes. The Pixel Buds 2a could come in Fog Light, Hazel, and Iris shades.

Further reading: Pixel Buds 2a, Pixel Buds 2a Price, Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel 10 Price, Pixel 10 Pro Price, Pixel 10 Pro XL Price, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Z10R India Launch Teased; Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Buds 2a Pricing Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
