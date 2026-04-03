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Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Leaked CAD Renders Reveal Design Identical to Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to be identical to its predecessor in terms of dimensions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 09:00 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Leaked CAD Renders Reveal Design Identical to Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is the purported successor to the 10 Pro XL (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Pixel 11 Pro XL renders reveal a familiar design language
  • It appears to feature Google’s signature horizontal camera bar
  • The handset may sport a large 6.8-inch display
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The upcoming Google Pixel 11 series has already surfaced in leaks earlier this week. Now renders of the top-end Google Pixel 11 Pro XL have appeared online in a report. The visuals provide a clearer look at the design of the model with the largest screen in the lineup. The purported handset appears to closely follow the design language earlier seen on the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro models.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL CAD Renders

Android Headlines shared leaked CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL in a report. It is expected to feature a design that is nearly identical to its smaller siblings. The most noticeable difference is its larger footprint, with the purported handset tipped to sport a 6.8-inch display.

google pixel 11 pro xl aa Google

Leaked CAD Render of the Pixel 11 Pro XL
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

If this turns out to be accurate, it would mean that Google's trend of offering a bigger XL variant continues this year as well.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is seen with a triple rear camera setup, housed within Google's signature horizontal camera bar. Like the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro, the camera module appears to be finished in black, with the rest of the body colour wrapping around the frame.

The renders also confirm the overall layout, including the positioning of the power button and volume rocker. These are placed on the right side of the frame, which is consistent with earlier Pixel models.

However, the renders do not reveal the colour options of the purported handset. It is important to note that accessory makers primarily use CAD-based files to understand dimensions and design elements such as button placement. Consequently, details like the exact colourways or finer design details remain unclear.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Specifications

According to reports, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to sport a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. It may be identical to the 10 Pro XL in terms of dimensions, measuring 162.7 x 76.5 x 8.5mm. The handset could be powered by the Tensor G6 SoC, featuring a hepta-core processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

While details are scarce, it could feature a battery pack with a capacity of around 5,500mAh.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Design, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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