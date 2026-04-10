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Google Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s Foldable Will Reportedly Feature OLED Panel Supplied By Samsung

Flagship phones are expected to get a notable upgrade in the display department this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 11:04 IST
Google Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s Foldable Will Reportedly Feature OLED Panel Supplied By Samsung

Google Pixel 11 series could succeed last year’s Pixel 10 lineup

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  • Google Pixel renders were recently leaked online
  • iPhone Fold might feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Google and Apple have yet to confirm these details
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Apple's iPhone 17 Pro series and the Google Pixel 10 lineup were launched globally by the two US-based tech giants last year. Both lineups are the companies' respective flagship smartphone offerings, which feature top-of-the-line specifications. Recently, leaks regarding the successors of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 series started surfacing online. Now, details regarding the displays of the smartphones have been leaked. Apple and Google will reportedly equip the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Fold, and Google Pixel 11 series with Samsung's new panel, featuring the latest OLED materials.

Upcoming Flagship Phones Expected to Feature Samsung's M16 OLED Panel

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication ETNews reports that the display division of the South Korean tech conglomerate, Samsung Display, will supply its next-generation M series OLED display to Apple and Google for their upcoming flagship smartphones. The unreleased OLED panel is said to use the latest M16 luminescent material. The panel is said to succeed the current flagship Samsung M14 OLED panel, which is found on various flagship handsets, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iQOO 15.

The rumoured iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple's first foldable, and Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL will reportedly be launched in the second half of 2026 with the purported Samsung M16 OLED panel.

The publication also states that the new M16 luminescent material will significantly enhance the display performance over the Samsung M14 panels. The South Korean tech giant is also said to supply its new display to other smartphone makers for their next-generation flagship handsets.

As previously mentioned, both tech giants are expected to launch their handsets later this year. While the company has yet to confirm its launch, the renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro recently surfaced online. The handset is expected to feature a larger, tinted glass cover for the rear pill-shaped camera module, which will reportedly house three cameras and an LED flash. The Pixel 11 Pro might also feature an LED flash under the glass cover, instead of the outside, like its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset.

On the other hand, Apple is expected to skip the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model, to reportedly unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone Fold in September. The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly be equipped with an improved 24-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, placed inside a smaller Dynamic Island feature. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Google, Apple, Samsung M16 OLED Display, Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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