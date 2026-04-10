Apple's iPhone 17 Pro series and the Google Pixel 10 lineup were launched globally by the two US-based tech giants last year. Both lineups are the companies' respective flagship smartphone offerings, which feature top-of-the-line specifications. Recently, leaks regarding the successors of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 series started surfacing online. Now, details regarding the displays of the smartphones have been leaked. Apple and Google will reportedly equip the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro series, iPhone Fold, and Google Pixel 11 series with Samsung's new panel, featuring the latest OLED materials.

Upcoming Flagship Phones Expected to Feature Samsung's M16 OLED Panel

Citing industry sources, South Korean publication ETNews reports that the display division of the South Korean tech conglomerate, Samsung Display, will supply its next-generation M series OLED display to Apple and Google for their upcoming flagship smartphones. The unreleased OLED panel is said to use the latest M16 luminescent material. The panel is said to succeed the current flagship Samsung M14 OLED panel, which is found on various flagship handsets, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iQOO 15.

The rumoured iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple's first foldable, and Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL will reportedly be launched in the second half of 2026 with the purported Samsung M16 OLED panel.

The publication also states that the new M16 luminescent material will significantly enhance the display performance over the Samsung M14 panels. The South Korean tech giant is also said to supply its new display to other smartphone makers for their next-generation flagship handsets.

As previously mentioned, both tech giants are expected to launch their handsets later this year. While the company has yet to confirm its launch, the renders of the Google Pixel 11 Pro recently surfaced online. The handset is expected to feature a larger, tinted glass cover for the rear pill-shaped camera module, which will reportedly house three cameras and an LED flash. The Pixel 11 Pro might also feature an LED flash under the glass cover, instead of the outside, like its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset.

On the other hand, Apple is expected to skip the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model, to reportedly unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone Fold in September. The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly be equipped with an improved 24-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, placed inside a smaller Dynamic Island feature. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.