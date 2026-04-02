Apple may once again skip offering a black colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, according to recent leaks. This would follow a similar move with the iPhone 17 Pro, which also did not get a black finish. At the same time, the upcoming models are expected to bring a few design and hardware changes, including possible tweaks to the display cutout and internal components. The iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to launch later this year.

Apple Could Drop Black Finish for iPhone 18 Pro Again

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) has claimed in a Weibo post that Apple may have cancelled the black colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro again. This follows a similar move with the iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched without a black finish. Apple instead introduced colours like blue, orange, and silver for the flagship model.

The orange colour, marketed as Cosmic Orange, reportedly performed well in several markets, including China, where it has reportedly contributed to strong sales. The refreshed design and new colour options helped make the device more visually distinct.

Despite this, many potential buyers, including a few Gadgets 360 staffers, expected Apple to bring back a black option with the next model, but the latest leak suggests otherwise. The tipster also noted that Apple has not yet confirmed the colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models may keep the pill-shaped cutout for Face ID, but in a smaller size instead of switching to a hole punch. It could shrink to around 13.49mm from about 20.76mm. This may be achieved by placing some Face ID components under the display. The standard iPhone 18 models are likely to remain unchanged.

Apple may equip the iPhone 18 Pro models with a 2nm A20 Pro chip, a battery exceeding 5,000mAh, and upgraded cameras with a larger aperture. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut in September this year, while the iPhone Fold could go on sale about a month later.

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