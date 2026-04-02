Infinix Note 60 Pro was recently listed on the Chinese smartphone maker's global website, revealing the phone's key specifications, features, design, and colour options. Now, the dedicated microsites for the handset have been made live on an e-commerce platform and the company's India website, teasing its launch. Moreover, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is now confirmed to be launched in the country in the third week of this month. The tech firm has teased that the phone will be equipped with an Active Matrix Display on the back. It is also teased to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 13

The Chinese tech firm has updated its website in India to confirm that the new Infinix Note 60 Pro will be launched in the country on April 13 at 12 pm IST. Additionally, the dedicated microsites for the upcoming smartphone are also live on Flipkart and the Infinix India online store, confirming its availability via the websites. Moreover, the microsites confirm that the phone will feature an Active Matrix Display on the back, comprising multiple LEDs to display information, which looks inspired by Nothing's Glyph Matrix interface.

Infinix Note 60 Pro will feature a Snapdragon chipset

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Infinix India

This comes weeks after the Infinix Note 60 Pro was listed on the company's global website. Globally, the handset is confirmed to be offered in Deep Ocean Blue, Mist Titanium, Mocha Brown, Solar Orange, Torino Black, and Frost Silver colour options. It will be unveiled as a dual SIM smartphone that will run on Android 16-based XOS 16. The handset will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,304 PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

In India, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is teased to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset. In global markets, it is confirmed to ship with an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. It will feature an Adreno A810 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It will also ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, as per the listing on the company's website.

For optics, the global counterpart of the Infinix Note 60 Pro will feature a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.59) main shooter with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The Note 60 Pro will also sport a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps. It will also pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless fast charging.

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