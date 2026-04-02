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Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro Launch Timeline, Price Range Revealed in New Leak

The company's existing Oppo F31 5G model launched in 2025, and pricing started at Rs. 22,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 19:08 IST
Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro Launch Timeline, Price Range Revealed in New Leak

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F33 will come with upgrades over the Oppo F31 (above)

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Highlights
  • Oppo F33 series could launch in India soon
  • Oppo F31 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset
  • Oppo F31 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
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Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro were released in India in September last year, featuring MediaTek Dimensity chips and 6.5-inch screens. Now, Oppo seems to be preparing to introduce their successors, the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro. While an official announcement is still awaited, details about the possible launch timeline have leaked online. The new rugged F-series smartphones are likely to come with a slightly higher price tag than the existing models. The Oppo F31 series has a 7,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Oppo F33 Series Launch Timeline, Price Range (Anticipated)

Citing unnamed industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro will launch in India in the third week of April. The upcoming mid-range smartphones are said to offer improvement in battery life and durability over the Oppo F31 series. The existing models have 7,000mAh battery units and IP69 + IP68 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo F33 lineup is said to come in the Rs. 25,000–Rs. 35,000 range. For reference, the Oppo F31 5G launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India, while the Oppo F31 Pro is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the same configuration. The lineup could go against the Motorola Edge 70, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Nothing Phone (4a).

Both Oppo F31 Pro and Oppo F31 boast a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The vanilla model has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, while the Pro model has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The duo has a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The Oppo F31 Pro is equipped with on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, while the F31 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. They were launched in India alongside the Oppo F31 Pro+ model.

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OPPO F31 Pro 5G

OPPO F31 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro, Oppo F33 Price, Oppo F33 Pro Price, Oppo F33 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro Launch Timeline, Price Range Revealed in New Leak
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