OnePlus Nord 6 First Impressions

Over the years, the OnePlus Nord series has carved out a space for itself by attempting to bring a slice of the company's flagship experience to a more accessible price point, even below the R-branded models. With each generation, however, the expectations have also grown. This especially holds true in an industry where mid-range devices from rival brands are increasingly closing the gap with premium offerings.

The OnePlus Nord 6 arrives in this context, borrowing design cues from the brand's flagship phone. It is most noticeable in the clean lines and the square-shaped camera module, which replaces the pill-shaped layout that we saw on the Nord 5. It is certainly a welcome change that not only simplifies the rear design but also helps reduce wobble when placing the phone on a flat surface. The deco itself appears to use an aluminium finish, which subtly contrasts with the rest of the rear panel.

OnePlus has launched the Nord 6 in three colourways — Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black. The Quick Silver variant we have is the most visually distinctive of the lot.

It features a subtle holographic treatment with a ribbon-like pattern that flows across the back panel, giving it a cyberpunk appeal. This element also extends around the camera module. The pattern shifts slightly depending on how light hits the surface, giving the rear panel an almost reflective look. In my initial days of usage, the finish did not tend to pick up fingerprints. The rear panel uses a matte glass finish that feels smooth to the touch, while the frame is made of polycarbonate.

The phone feels reasonably solid in hand, though it has quite a bit of heft, perhaps due to the massive 9,000mAh battery. In terms of port and button placement, the power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the frame, while the Plus Key sits on the left. The bottom edge houses the dual-SIM tray, USB Type-C port, primary microphone, and speaker grille, while additional microphones and the IR blaster are located along the top edge.

One key area where the brand has introduced a considerable upgrade is in terms of durability. The Nord 6 has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build for dust and water resistance, a step up from its predecessor, which featured an IP65 rating.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord 6 has a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate and display resolution numbers are identical to the flagship OnePlus 15. Although we cannot go into the details much, it is a typical OnePlus display with vibrant colours and good black levels, based on our first impressions. We'll take a closer look at its colour accuracy and brightness behaviour after extended use.

Under the hood, the Nord 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 835 GPU. The company claims up to 136 percent higher CPU performance, 64 percent higher GPU performance, and 25 percent better AI performance, with an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854. Further, it is advertised to deliver sustained 165fps in popular titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Call of Duty Mobile, and Free Fire Max. Its real-world performance will become clearer once we run our usual benchmark tests and extended usage scenarios.

For photography, OnePlus has equipped the Nord 6 with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia primary camera with 2x zoom and dual-axis optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In the limited time we've spent with the handset, it captures natural-looking photos without much artificial processing. Image quality and consistency across lighting conditions will be assessed in detail after further testing.

Battery is perhaps the most notable upgrade on the Nord series, ever. It is equipped with a 9,000mAh cell, the biggest on any OnePlus smartphone launched in India to date. The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. Judging by the numbers alone, it should last two days with moderate usage. Battery endurance and charging behaviour will be clearer after prolonged usage.

Based on our initial impressions, the OnePlus Nord 6 appears to build on the series' strengths while introducing some meaningful upgrades, particularly in design and durability. The larger battery also stands out as a notable addition on paper. However, how well these changes hold up beyond first impressions will only become clear in our full review. So, stay tuned.