Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module

Google Pixel 11 lineup is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 14:27 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to succeed the Pixel 10 Pro XL (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro XL may feature a less protruding camera bar
  • The camera bar on the Pixel 11 Pro XL could get a wider shape
  • The ThinBorne case for Pixel 11 Pro XL is made from aramid fibre
Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL may bring subtle design changes, based on newly surfaced renders of a protective case for the upcoming smartphone. The images, shared by an accessory maker, offer an early look at what the device's rear design might look like. While the overall size and form factor could remain similar to the current model, the renders suggest Google may be adjusting certain elements of the back panel. These visuals provide one of the earliest hints at how the next Pixel flagship could evolve in terms of design.

ThinBorne Case Renders Offer Early Look at Pixel 11 Pro XL Design

Case renders for the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, shared by accessory maker ThinBorne, offer an early glimpse at what the device's rear design could look like. The images suggest that the overall size and thickness of the purported handset may remain largely unchanged from its predecessor. However, the camera bar area appears to have been adjusted. The cutout on the case has a shallower lip, indicating that the camera module could protrude less from the back panel.google pixel 11 pro xl thinborne inline pixel 11 pro xl

Another noticeable change involves the shape of the camera bar. The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL case renders hint at a slightly wider module with a rounded rectangular outline instead of the elongated oval design used on recent Pixel models.

The ThinBorne case shown in the listing is made from aramid fibre and is said to support MagSafe-style accessories. Case manufacturers typically receive design dimensions months ahead of a phone's release so they can prepare compatible accessories.

Other reports suggest Google may be working on an under-display infrared system designed to enable more secure facial recognition for the Pixel 11 series.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is reportedly codenamed “kodiak” or PKK4, according to earlier reports. The Pixel 11 Pro is said to carry the codename “grizzly” or CGY4, while the standard Pixel 11 could be identified internally as “cubs” or 4CS4. Google is also expected to introduce the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is reportedly being developed under the codename “yogi” or 9YI4.

The Google Pixel 11 lineup is expected to arrive later this year. If Google follows its usual launch schedule, the new smartphones could be unveiled in the third quarter of 2026.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and build quality
  • Stunning display
  • Cameras that keep up in any lighting condition
  • Excellent battery life for a Pixel
  • Smooth UI and tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of Android and security updates
  • Bad
  • The device is on the heavier side
  • Still not the best in terms of raw performance
  • Available in a single 256GB storage option
  • Disappointing charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
