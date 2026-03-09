Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL may bring subtle design changes, based on newly surfaced renders of a protective case for the upcoming smartphone. The images, shared by an accessory maker, offer an early look at what the device's rear design might look like. While the overall size and form factor could remain similar to the current model, the renders suggest Google may be adjusting certain elements of the back panel. These visuals provide one of the earliest hints at how the next Pixel flagship could evolve in terms of design.

ThinBorne Case Renders Offer Early Look at Pixel 11 Pro XL Design

Case renders for the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, shared by accessory maker ThinBorne, offer an early glimpse at what the device's rear design could look like. The images suggest that the overall size and thickness of the purported handset may remain largely unchanged from its predecessor. However, the camera bar area appears to have been adjusted. The cutout on the case has a shallower lip, indicating that the camera module could protrude less from the back panel.

Another noticeable change involves the shape of the camera bar. The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL case renders hint at a slightly wider module with a rounded rectangular outline instead of the elongated oval design used on recent Pixel models.

The ThinBorne case shown in the listing is made from aramid fibre and is said to support MagSafe-style accessories. Case manufacturers typically receive design dimensions months ahead of a phone's release so they can prepare compatible accessories.

Other reports suggest Google may be working on an under-display infrared system designed to enable more secure facial recognition for the Pixel 11 series.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is reportedly codenamed “kodiak” or PKK4, according to earlier reports. The Pixel 11 Pro is said to carry the codename “grizzly” or CGY4, while the standard Pixel 11 could be identified internally as “cubs” or 4CS4. Google is also expected to introduce the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is reportedly being developed under the codename “yogi” or 9YI4.

The Google Pixel 11 lineup is expected to arrive later this year. If Google follows its usual launch schedule, the new smartphones could be unveiled in the third quarter of 2026.