  iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report

iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report

Qualcomm’s latest chip appears to be closing the gap in performance with Apple’s flagship chipsets.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 February 2023 19:23 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run on iOS 16 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The iPhone 14 Pro series was launched last September

iPhone 14 Pro — Apple's flagship smartphone launched in 2022 — is reportedly faster in both single core and multi core performance than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, recent benchmarks of both phones have revealed. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most premium smartphones that is equipped with a custom version of Qualcomm's most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic SoC, which is the fastest chip on an iPhone today.

According to a report by CompareDial, the iPhone 14 Pro is up to 21 percent faster than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in single core performance, based on leaked Geekbench scores for the newly launched Samsung smartphone. The iPhone 14 Pro has a score of 1,874 in the single core test, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra's score stood at 1,480. This suggests that Apple's flagship has a comfortable lead over its Samsung counterpart.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro has a score of 5,384 in the multi score test, which is also higher than the Galaxy S23 Ultra that notched a score of 4,584. The benchmarks show that Apple has a smaller (nearly 15 percent) lead over Samsung in multi-core performance compared to the single-core tests.

A recent report by GSMArena shows similar results for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which scored higher than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but lower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro in single-core tests. In the multi-core tests, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was second only to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, beating the handsets from Nubia and Xiaomi, along with its predecessor.

Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by a Snapdragon chipset in all markets, which means a weaker Exynos variant will not be available this year. The Samsung Galaxy S22 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an A15 Bionic chipset had multi-core scores of 3,433 and 4,647, respectively, in benchmarks run by PCMag last year.

However, it is worth noting that benchmarks are only one part of the equation, and day-to-day performance depends on hardware and software optimisation. It also appears that Qualcomm's flagship chipsets are beginning to close in on Apple's in-house chipsets in terms of performance, but it remains to be seen whether Apple extends its lead later this year with its next-generation of chipsets that are expected to be more powerful and efficient than their predecessors.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro
Key Specs
Display6.80-inch6.10-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB6GB
Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity5000mAh-
OSAndroid 12iOS 16
Resolution-1179x2556 pixels
See full Comparison »
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Benchmarks, Samsung, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report
