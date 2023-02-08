iPhone 14 Pro — Apple's flagship smartphone launched in 2022 — is reportedly faster in both single core and multi core performance than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, recent benchmarks of both phones have revealed. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most premium smartphones that is equipped with a custom version of Qualcomm's most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic SoC, which is the fastest chip on an iPhone today.

According to a report by CompareDial, the iPhone 14 Pro is up to 21 percent faster than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in single core performance, based on leaked Geekbench scores for the newly launched Samsung smartphone. The iPhone 14 Pro has a score of 1,874 in the single core test, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra's score stood at 1,480. This suggests that Apple's flagship has a comfortable lead over its Samsung counterpart.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro has a score of 5,384 in the multi score test, which is also higher than the Galaxy S23 Ultra that notched a score of 4,584. The benchmarks show that Apple has a smaller (nearly 15 percent) lead over Samsung in multi-core performance compared to the single-core tests.

A recent report by GSMArena shows similar results for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which scored higher than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but lower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro in single-core tests. In the multi-core tests, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was second only to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, beating the handsets from Nubia and Xiaomi, along with its predecessor.

Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by a Snapdragon chipset in all markets, which means a weaker Exynos variant will not be available this year. The Samsung Galaxy S22 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an A15 Bionic chipset had multi-core scores of 3,433 and 4,647, respectively, in benchmarks run by PCMag last year.

However, it is worth noting that benchmarks are only one part of the equation, and day-to-day performance depends on hardware and software optimisation. It also appears that Qualcomm's flagship chipsets are beginning to close in on Apple's in-house chipsets in terms of performance, but it remains to be seen whether Apple extends its lead later this year with its next-generation of chipsets that are expected to be more powerful and efficient than their predecessors.

