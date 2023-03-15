Technology News

Pixel 8 Renders Leak Online, Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners: All Details

Pixel 8 leaked images hint at a horizontal rear camera module that appears similar to its predecessor.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 March 2023 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

Pixel 8 could feature a slightly smaller display compared to last year's Pixel 7 model

  • Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a 5.8-inch display
  • The handset is expected to be powered by a third-generation Tensor SoC
  • The Pixel 8 could be unveiled at the company's Google I/O event in May

Pixel 8 is tipped to launch later this year, as the successor to the Pixel 7 that made its debut in global markets — and in India after a four-year gap — in 2022. Shortly after renders of the Pixel 8 Pro were leaked, design renders for the vanilla Pixel 8 have also surfaced, giving enthusiasts an early look at both of the company's purported flagship phones for 2023. While Google has not officially revealed any details regarding the Pixel 8 series of smartphones, the company is tipped to launch a more affordable Pixel 7a at Google I/O in May.

After sharing images of the Pixel 8 Pro earlier on Wednesday, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) has collaborated with MySmartPrice to leak the design renders of the vanilla Pixel 8. The images and 360-degree renders show the handset from various angles and suggest that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could make their debut later this year with some design changes compared to the Pixel 7 series of smartphones.

Unlike the Pixel 7, the purported Pixel 8 smartphone is shown to feature rounded corners, as per the leaked images. Like the Pixel 8 Pro, this handset is also tipped to feature a slightly smaller, flat screen — it could sport a 5.8-inch display with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout that would house the selfie camera.

On the rear panel, the Pixel 8 smartphone is shown to sport a horizontal camera module that appears similar to its predecessor. The image also suggests that the Pixel 8 will feature a dual-rear camera setup, unlike the Pixel 8 Pro, which is tipped to feature a telephoto camera as part of a triple rear camera setup

The bottom edge of the handset will be equipped with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille, while the right side features the volume and power button, as per the leaked images. The tipster says that the Pixel 8 will measure 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, while the depth including the camera module will be 12mm. 

While the hardware specifications of the Pixel 8 series of smartphones are yet to be revealed by the company, these handsets are expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor SoC that is said to be developed by Google and Samsung. The company teased the arrival of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O last year, and smartphone enthusiasts may get a sneak peek of the upcoming devices at the company's event next week. 

Pixel 8, Google Pixel, Pixel, Google
