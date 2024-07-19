Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13

Google Pixel 9 Pro is confirmed to launch at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 13. The company has now revealed the design of its upcoming handset. The teaser gives us a closer look at the rear camera module of the Google Pixel 8 Pro successor. Previous leaks have suggested some of the key features of the Pixel 9 Pro, alongside its expected camera details. Notably, the tech giant has also released a similar teaser for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro design

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is teased in an off-white colourway. The design is similar to that of the previously leaked renders. The visor-like raised rear camera island holds a pill-shaped black module which has three camera sensors arranged horizontally. Outside of the black module, we can see the LED flash unit alongside the temperature sensor. The camera island also appears to have a grainy texture.

In the teaser video, we get a brief glance at the flat display of the Google Pixel 9 Pro. The phone is also seen with a metallic frame which holds the power button and volume rockers on the right edge.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is also teased to come with support for Gemini AI, Google's artificial intelligence-powered service. Previously it has been tipped to come with a free 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Price (Rumoured)

Google Pixel 9 Pro pricing details have previously been leaked. The phone could start at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 99,000) for the 128GB option, while the 256GB and 512GB variants could be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000) and EUR 1,329 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000) respectively. The handset will likely be offered in four colourways — Hazel, Obsidian, Pink and Porcelain.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Specifications, Price (Rumoured)

The upcoming Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be powered by a Tensor G4 chipset from Google. It is also likely to be backed by a 4,558mAh battery with at least 25W wired fast charging support. Previous leaks have also suggested that the handset could be equipped with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor for its ultrawide, telephoto, and front cameras. It is said to arrive with the same 50-megapixel Samsung GNK main sensor found on the Pixel 8 Pro.