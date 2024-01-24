Google Pixel 8 series with the vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro was launched in October at the ‘Made by Google' event. Now, the first Pixel 9 Pro renders have emerged online offering a glimpse into the possible design of Google's next flagship. The renders suggest a design deviation from the past few generations. The Pixel 9 Pro seems to have flat edges similar to what we've seen on iPhone models and a redesigned camera bar.

Prominent leaker Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has shared alleged renders and specifications of Google Pixel 9 Pro. The handset appears to have flat edges resembling iPhone models. The camera bar seems to have undergone a design change in the upcoming handset as it does not appear integrated into the frame. The pill-shaped camera island is not connected to the edges of the device, deviating from the previous design language of the Pixel Pro models. It looks more like the camera bar from the Pixel Fold. Three cameras are placed side-by-side and covered by glass. Google's temperature sensor appears to make a return with the upcoming phone.

The front of the Pixel 9 Pro draws similarities to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series, with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and narrow bezels. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right side of the phone. The left side seems to have antenna markings. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray are seen to be housed at the bottom of the handset. Google seems to have changed the arrangement of the SIM card tray. In the Pixel 8 Pro, the SIM tray is placed on the left spine. The mmWave antenna cover and a microphone appear to be present on the top of the phone.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro is said to feature a 6.5-inch display and could measure 162.7x76.6x8.5mm. By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6x76.5x8.8mm and features a 6.7-inch display.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October. The handset could ship with Android 15 and the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC. We can expect more leaks in the coming days.

