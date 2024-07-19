Google recently gave us our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro after several leaks. The standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be unveiled next month, alongside the Pro model. While Google is yet to reveal any details about these two entries in the Pixel 9 series, three Pixel 9 series models have reportedly been spotted on Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. The alleged listing suggests their model numbers and few connectivity options.

MySmartPrice spotted listings for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL on the IMDA website. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by the publication, the standard Pixel 9 bears the model number GUR25, while the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL carry the model numbers GEC77 and GZC4K, respectively.

The purported listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL but it confirms support for 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity on these handsets.

Google Pixel 9 Series Specifications (Rumoured)

Google has already announced that August 13 is when it will hold its next Made by Google hardware launch event. We can expect the company to launch four Pixel 9 smartphones at the event, as per previous reports. The company is already promoting the upcoming phones with teaser videos. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were teased in brief teaser videos earlier today. They are confirmed to be released in India on August 14.

As per past leaks, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will feature a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is likely to be powered by a 4,942mAh battery. The vanilla Pixel 9 is said to get a 6.24-inch display while the Pro model could feature a 6.34-inch screen. The Tensor G4 could feature on all Pixel 9 models, and they are expected to run on Android 14.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.