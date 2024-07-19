Technology News

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut

Google Pixel 9 was reportedly spotted on the IMDA website with model number GUR25.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 July 2024 19:26 IST
Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Google

Google recently gave us our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Highlights
  • Google is holding a Made by Google event on August 13
  • Pixel 9 series is expected to include four models
  • The alleged listing doesn't include any specifications of Pixel 9 series
Advertisement

Google recently gave us our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro after several leaks. The standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be unveiled next month, alongside the Pro model. While Google is yet to reveal any details about these two entries in the Pixel 9 series, three Pixel 9 series models have reportedly been spotted on Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. The alleged listing suggests their model numbers and few connectivity options.

MySmartPrice spotted listings for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL on the IMDA website. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by the publication, the standard Pixel 9 bears the model number GUR25, while the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL carry the model numbers GEC77 and GZC4K, respectively.

The purported listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL but it confirms support for 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity on these handsets. 

Google Pixel 9 Series Specifications (Rumoured) 

Google has already announced that August 13 is when it will hold its next Made by Google hardware launch event. We can expect the company to launch four Pixel 9 smartphones at the event, as per previous reports. The company is already promoting the upcoming phones with teaser videos. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were teased in brief teaser videos earlier today. They are confirmed to be released in India on August 14. 

As per past leaks, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will feature a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is likely to be powered by a 4,942mAh battery. The vanilla Pixel 9 is said to get a 6.24-inch display while the Pro model could feature a 6.34-inch screen. The Tensor G4 could feature on all Pixel 9 models, and they are expected to run on Android 14.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  4. Honor 200 Pro First Impressions
  5. iQoo Z9 Pro Spotted on FV-5 Database, Camera Specifications Revealed
  6. 5 Things to Know About Microsoft's Global Outage Caused by CrowdStrike
  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series: Availability
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  3. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  4. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  5. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  8. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  9. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  10. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »