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Google's Next Pixel Drop to Reportedly Bring Screen Reactions, Gemini Omni Features to Pixel Phones

Google could bring AI-powered music generation tools to Pixel, allowing users to create songs or audio clips using text-based prompts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 June 2026 09:55 IST
Google's Next Pixel Drop to Reportedly Bring Screen Reactions, Gemini Omni Features to Pixel Phones

Photo Credit: Google

Google previosuly released the Pixel Drop in May

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Highlights
  • Leaked promotional videos reveal upcoming features for Pixel
  • Gemini Omni integration may bring new video generation tools
  • Users could get AI-powered music creation tools on Pixel devices
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Google appears to be preparing its next Pixel Drop update for Pixel smartphones. While the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to announce its arrival, a series of promotional videos have been spotted online, offering an early glimpse at what could be coming to eligible Google Pixel smartphones. Based on the teaser videos, Google could bring several AI-powered capabilities, including a long-rumoured Screen Reactions feature and expanded Gemini Omni tools.

Leaked Pixel Ads Hint at New AI Features and Screen Reactions

Pixel Drops are Google's quarterly feature updates that introduce new functionality outside major Android releases. According to promotional videos spotted by Droid-Life on Amazon, Google's next Pixel Drop could focus heavily on Gemini-powered AI experiences.

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A notable feature discovered by the publication appears to be Screen Reactions. First showcased during The Android Show in May, it was later spotted in the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 update. The feature allows users to interact with on-screen content using AI-powered contextual responses and visual effects.

While it was previously believed to be made available with Android 17 later this year, the leaked promo suggests it may arrive sooner than expected, through a Pixel Drop update.

Apart from this, the video also teased a wider integration of Gemini Omni, Google's multimodal AI model that is claimed to be capable of generating anything from any input, which was unveiled at I/O 2026. Per the report, it could bring creator-focused tools to Pixel devices.

One such ad reportedly teases that users will be able to combine different forms of media to generate videos directly on supported Pixel phones. Another teaser carries the tagline "Turn Your Ideas into Music”. This hints at AI-powered music generation tools on Pixel, allowing users to create songs or audio clips using text-based prompts.

However, what's surprising is that a handful of the leaked features are already available through the higher-end Google One subscriptions. Consequently, it remains unclear whether Google plans to make these tools available to all Pixel users through the upcoming Pixel Drop or if the update will only showcase existing subscription-based Gemini services.

Pixel Drops typically arrive every quarter, with the most recent feature release landing in May. That last Pixel update introduced several enhancements across Google's ecosystem, including improved satellite SOS capabilities, expanded Recorder features, more expressive Gboard stickers, and upgrades to Pixel's accessibility and camera experiences. The company also rolled out Scam Detection improvements and enhanced AI-powered call assistance tools.

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Further reading: Google Pixel, Google Pixel update, Pixel Drop, AI, Gemini
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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