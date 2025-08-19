Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Benchmark Scores Hint at Higher CPU and Lower GPU Performance

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to be launched on August 20, during the Made By Google event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 18:19 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to pack a 5,200mAh battery

  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL was tested on AnTuTu
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch screen
  • The phone could feature a Tensor G5 SoC
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to launch on Wednesday, as part of the search giant's Pixel 10 series, during the Made By Google event. The phone could sport a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display, which might offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness and refresh at 120Hz. The phone is said to be powered by the Google Tensor G5 chipset, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip. Ahead of its anticipated launch, the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL have surfaced online, comparing its performance with its predecessor.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL's Performance Compared to Pixel 9 Pro XL

A Reddit user has leaked the purported AnTuTu benchmark scores of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro XL via the social media platform. The phone was pitted directly against its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, giving a comparative view of its performance.

To no one's surprise, the Pixel 10 Pro XL seems to have outperformed last year's Pixel 9 Pro XL in most aspects. However, its GPU performance fell behind its predecessor. Here's how the company's upcoming handset performed on AuTuTu's benchmark.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL's overall AnTuTu score was 11,40,286 points, significantly higher than the Pixel 9 Pro XL's 9,83,628. It scored 3,13,500 in CPU performance, beating its predecessor's score of 1,81,033 points by a large margin. But its GPU managed to score 3,93,695, which was beaten by Pixel 9 Pro XL's 4,47,118 points.

The rumoured handset is expected to launch on Wednesday (August 20), during the Made By Google event. To know more about it, read what Gadgets 360 expects from the upcoming launch event.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications (Expected)

As per recent reports, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL could sport a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The phone is said to be powered by a Tensor G5 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, it could ship with a 42-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

Moreover, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to pack the largest battery even featured on a Pixel smartphone to date, with a 5,200mAh capacity and 39W fast charging support. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 256GB onboard storage variant. The California-based company is said to offer the handset in Moonstone and Obsidian colourways.

