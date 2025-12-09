Google has announced extended support programs for a limited number of Pixel 9 series smartphones after identifying hardware issues that may affect device performance. The company said the initiative is aimed at ensuring affected users receive timely assistance through free repairs or, in some cases, full device replacements. The programs cover Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold and are designed to address specific display and functionality-related concerns. The company has clarified that the service options will vary by region.

Google Extends Repair Support for Pixel 9 Pro Models After Display Issues

The company confirmed that the programs apply to the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The support page was published on December 8, and it states that the Extended Repair Program for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will offer a free display replacement for eligible devices. The company said the coverage will remain valid for three years from the original retail purchase date.

To qualify, a customer's Pixel 9 Pro XL must show a vertical line running from the bottom to the top of the display, while the Pixel 9 Pro also qualifies if it shows display flickering, Google added. After inspection and verification, users can get the display replaced at Google walk-in centres, authorised service centres, or through online repair options.

For the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, eligible users may receive a full device replacement at no charge instead of a screen repair, according to Google. The company added that users may get replacements through online support, Google Stores, or walk-in centres that can authorise remote replacement, depending on location and service availability. Each eligible unit qualifies for one free replacement.

Google added that devices with cracked displays, damaged cover glass, or liquid intrusion may not qualify for either program. The company also warned that users may have to pay a fee if the damage falls outside the scope of the program. Google said it may ask for proof of ownership during the claim process and confirmed that users must be 18 years or older, or complete the process through a parent or guardian.

The company advised Pixel 9 Pro series users to back up their data before submitting their phones for repair or replacement. Users can do this by going to Settings, then System, and selecting Backup. Google also added that some devices support a Repair Mode option to prepare the phone for servicing.

According to Google, all approved repairs and replacements will carry a 90-day service warranty, subject to local consumer laws. Coverage and service options may vary by region, according to the Mountain View-based tech giant. Google also added that users who previously paid for eligible repairs will receive further instructions by email.