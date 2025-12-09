Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced

For the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google says that eligible users may receive a full device replacement at no charge instead of a screen repair.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 18:23 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced

Google added that users who previously paid for eligible repairs will receive instructions via email

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL get free display replacements
  • The repair and replacement programs start on December 8, 2025
  • Devices with cracked screens or liquid damage may not qualify
Advertisement

Google has announced extended support programs for a limited number of Pixel 9 series smartphones after identifying hardware issues that may affect device performance. The company said the initiative is aimed at ensuring affected users receive timely assistance through free repairs or, in some cases, full device replacements. The programs cover Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold and are designed to address specific display and functionality-related concerns. The company has clarified that the service options will vary by region.

Google Extends Repair Support for Pixel 9 Pro Models After Display Issues

The company confirmed that the programs apply to the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The support page was published on December 8, and it states that the Extended Repair Program for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will offer a free display replacement for eligible devices. The company said the coverage will remain valid for three years from the original retail purchase date. 

To qualify, a customer's Pixel 9 Pro XL must show a vertical line running from the bottom to the top of the display, while the Pixel 9 Pro also qualifies if it shows display flickering, Google added. After inspection and verification, users can get the display replaced at Google walk-in centres, authorised service centres, or through online repair options.

For the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, eligible users may receive a full device replacement at no charge instead of a screen repair, according to Google. The company added that users may get replacements through online support, Google Stores, or walk-in centres that can authorise remote replacement, depending on location and service availability. Each eligible unit qualifies for one free replacement.

Google added that devices with cracked displays, damaged cover glass, or liquid intrusion may not qualify for either program. The company also warned that users may have to pay a fee if the damage falls outside the scope of the program. Google said it may ask for proof of ownership during the claim process and confirmed that users must be 18 years or older, or complete the process through a parent or guardian.

The company advised Pixel 9 Pro series users to back up their data before submitting their phones for repair or replacement. Users can do this by going to Settings, then System, and selecting Backup. Google also added that some devices support a Repair Mode option to prepare the phone for servicing.

According to Google, all approved repairs and replacements will carry a 90-day service warranty, subject to local consumer laws. Coverage and service options may vary by region, according to the Mountain View-based tech giant. Google also added that users who previously paid for eligible repairs will receive further instructions by email.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Top-notch display
  • Amazing loudspeakers
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent cameras
  • AI powerhouse
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Single RAM and storage model available
  • Lags behind in raw performance
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Extended Repair Program, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 series, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. GTA 6 Roundup: Price in India, Launch Date, System Requirements and More
  3. Realme Narzo 90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
  5. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  6. Qualcomm's Acquisition of Augentix to Boost Its Smart Camera Portfolio
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Features Revealed: Here's When It Goes on Sale in India
  8. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  9. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
  10. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
  3. Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform
  4. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support
  5. The Android Show: Google Teases AI Smart Glasses Alongside Likeness, PC Connect For Samsung Galaxy XR Headset
  6. Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications
  8. Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Still Awaiting Launch Approval
  9. Honor Robot Phone to Enter Mass Production in H1 2026, Tipster Claims
  10. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »