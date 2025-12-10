Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3 Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery

Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery

Pixel 10a is said to feature a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 17:02 IST
Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9a has a 5,100mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pixel 10a could pack a 5,100mAh battery
  • Pixel 10a is tipped to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • Pixel 10a will succeed the Pixel 9a
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 10a smartphone has reportedly passed Verizon's certification process, which means it could be launched in the coming months. The certification has also revealed key specifications of the mid-range Pixel smartphone. The Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,100mAh battery. It could also be equipped with a dual rear camera setup and could have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 10a will succeed the Pixel 9a, which was released in March.

Pixel 10a Specifications, Features (Expected)

A post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X states that the upcoming Pixel 10a has passed Verizon's certification labs, suggesting it will be compatible with the US carrier. The certification suggests that the phone could make its debut in the coming months. A screenshot of the certification shared by the tipster also reveals the key specifications of the phone.

As per the leaked information, the display, battery and rear camera unit of the Pixel 10a will be similar to its predecessor. The upcoming phone is said to have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz.

The Pixel 10a could get a dual rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the handset may carry a 13-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The successor to the Pixel 9a is tipped to feature 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. It could pack a 5,100mAh battery. As per the listing, the handset will support 5G and LTE Cat 19.

A recent render leak of the Pixel 10a suggested a similar design language to the Pixel 9a. It is rumoured to come with Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset. The display of the phone is said to support 2,000 nits peak brightness. Samsung is likely to provide up to seven years of software support for the phone.

The price of Pixel 10a will reportedly start at $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 10a, Google, Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Verizon, Google Pixel Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  2. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  3. Oppo Reno 15C Key Features, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Site
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed on FCC Website With This Flagship Chipset
  6. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  7. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  8. Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Verizon Certification With These Specifications
  9. Foldable Phone Market to Surge in 2026 on Apple, Samsung Launches: IDC
  10. Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Reportedly Testing AI Mode Integration Within Chrome Browser
  2. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With New Templates, Lock Screen Widgets and More
  3. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed via Certification Listing: Report
  4. Google Faces EU Antitrust Investigation Over AI Overviews, YouTube
  5. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Can This Love Be Translated is Coming Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Emily in Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Pixel 10a Specifications Spotted in Leaked Verizon Network Certification; Could Feature 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen, 5,100mAh Battery
  10. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Battery and Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »