Google's Pixel 10a smartphone has reportedly passed Verizon's certification process, which means it could be launched in the coming months. The certification has also revealed key specifications of the mid-range Pixel smartphone. The Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,100mAh battery. It could also be equipped with a dual rear camera setup and could have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 10a will succeed the Pixel 9a, which was released in March.

Pixel 10a Specifications, Features (Expected)

A post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X states that the upcoming Pixel 10a has passed Verizon's certification labs, suggesting it will be compatible with the US carrier. The certification suggests that the phone could make its debut in the coming months. A screenshot of the certification shared by the tipster also reveals the key specifications of the phone.

Look what just got certified for use on Verizon's network. pic.twitter.com/OS5mTa9Zg5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 10, 2025

As per the leaked information, the display, battery and rear camera unit of the Pixel 10a will be similar to its predecessor. The upcoming phone is said to have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz.

The Pixel 10a could get a dual rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the handset may carry a 13-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The successor to the Pixel 9a is tipped to feature 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. It could pack a 5,100mAh battery. As per the listing, the handset will support 5G and LTE Cat 19.

A recent render leak of the Pixel 10a suggested a similar design language to the Pixel 9a. It is rumoured to come with Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset. The display of the phone is said to support 2,000 nits peak brightness. Samsung is likely to provide up to seven years of software support for the phone.

The price of Pixel 10a will reportedly start at $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant.