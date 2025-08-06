Google began rolling out its monthly software update for eligible Pixel smartphones on Tuesday. The latest Android 16 build for Google Pixel phones, it carries fixes for several system issues which were discovered in previous iterations. The company also says that the update patches a bug that caused issues with the three-button and gesture navigation. Meanwhile, Pixel phone users can expect general improvements in system stability and performance after installing the update, which also includes Google's August 2025 security patches.

Google revealed details of its August 2025 monthly software update via a support page. It is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) update with the build number BP2A.250805.005 for global Pixel models. The tech giant said that Pixel phones will automatically receive a notification when the update is available for the model.

Pixel phone users can also manually check for the software update, by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates. The following devices are eligible to receive the update:

Google Pixel 9 series

Google Pixel 8 series

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 7 series

Google Pixel 6 series

Google Pixel 6a

The Mountain View-based tech giant says the Android 16-based monthly software update includes a fix for an issue which resulted in the scheduled dark theme feature to stop working under certain conditions. It also rectifies a bug that caused issues with both three-button and gesture navigation options on Pixel.

There are also general improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions. However, Google states that some fixes might be carrier or region specific and thus, not available in all markets.

Alongside the bug fixes, there is also the August 2025 Security Patch. While the generic security patch for Android devices contains resolutions for six vulnerabilities, the one issued specifically for Pixel devices carries only a single fix, details of which were published in the latest Pixel Update Bulletin.

This Pixel-specific vulnerability has been assigned the identifier CVE-2025-26784 and was discovered in the modem subcomponent. It is said to be a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability which is rated high in severity. Pixel phone users can install the latest monthly update, which includes a fix for the issue.