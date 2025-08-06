Technology News
  Google's Pixel Phones Get August 2025 Update With Fixes for Navigation Bug, Security Flaws

Google's Pixel Phones Get August 2025 Update With Fixes for Navigation Bug, Security Flaws

The update fixes a bug which caused issues with the scheduled dark mode feature on Pixel.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 12:43 IST
Google's Pixel Phones Get August 2025 Update With Fixes for Navigation Bug, Security Flaws

Google Pixel 9 (pictured) is one of the phones receiving the latest update

  • The update fixes scheduled dark mode, navigation button issues on Pixel
  • It is rolled out for Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, and other handsets
  • Google has bundled August 2025 Security Patch along with the update
Google began rolling out its monthly software update for eligible Pixel smartphones on Tuesday. The latest Android 16 build for Google Pixel phones, it carries fixes for several system issues which were discovered in previous iterations. The company also says that the update patches a bug that caused issues with the three-button and gesture navigation. Meanwhile, Pixel phone users can expect general improvements in system stability and performance after installing the update, which also includes Google's August 2025 security patches.

Google Pixel Update: Compatible Models, How to Download

Google revealed details of its August 2025 monthly software update via a support page. It is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) update with the build number BP2A.250805.005 for global Pixel models. The tech giant said that Pixel phones will automatically receive a notification when the update is available for the model.

Pixel phone users can also manually check for the software update, by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates. The following devices are eligible to receive the update:

  • Google Pixel 9 series
  • Google Pixel 8 series
  • Google Pixel Tablet
  • Google Pixel Fold
  • Google Pixel 7 series
  • Google Pixel 6 series
  • Google Pixel 6a

Google's Latest Pixel Update Fixes Multiple Security Flaws

The Mountain View-based tech giant says the Android 16-based monthly software update includes a fix for an issue which resulted in the scheduled dark theme feature to stop working under certain conditions. It also rectifies a bug that caused issues with both three-button and gesture navigation options on Pixel.

There are also general improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions. However, Google states that some fixes might be carrier or region specific and thus, not available in all markets.

Alongside the bug fixes, there is also the August 2025 Security Patch. While the generic security patch for Android devices contains resolutions for six vulnerabilities, the one issued specifically for Pixel devices carries only a single fix, details of which were published in the latest Pixel Update Bulletin.

This Pixel-specific vulnerability has been assigned the identifier CVE-2025-26784 and was discovered in the modem subcomponent. It is said to be a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability which is rated high in severity. Pixel phone users can install the latest monthly update, which includes a fix for the issue.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Gemini's Storybook Feature Lets You Generate New Illustrated Books With Read-Aloud Narration

