Scientists Unveil Screen That Produces Touchable 3D Images Using Light-Activated Pixels

Scientists at UC Santa Barbara have developed an optotactile display that uses light-powered pixels to create 3D images you can both see and physically feel, opening the door to immersive touch-based digital interfaces.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 December 2025 23:15 IST
Scientists Unveil Screen That Produces Touchable 3D Images Using Light-Activated Pixels

Photo Credit: Science Robotics (2025)

Optotactile display enables touchable 3D graphics using light-driven physical pixels

Highlights
  • Light-powered pixels create visible and touchable 3D surface animations
  • Optotactile screen forms real bumps without wiring or moving parts
  • New interface could transform phones, cars, and smart interactive walls
Researchers at UC Santa Barbara have created a display technology that produces 3D graphics you can feel as well as see. The system uses a thin screen of tiny “optotactile” pixels: each pixel contains a light-activated film that heats trapped air and bulges into a bump when illuminated. This approach lets the same light provide both image and touch, hinting at new interfaces – from car dashboards to smartphones and smart walls – that blend sight and touch.

How It Works

According to the Science Robotics report, each optotactile pixel contains a tiny air cavity topped by a light-absorbing film. When a quick laser pulse heats the film, the trapped air rapidly expands and pushes the surface outward by about 1 mm. A fast-scanning laser beam then powers and addresses pixels one by one, creating dynamic visual-tactile animations without any internal wiring. The team built a prototype with over 1,500 pixels; in tests, people could locate and follow moving bumps precisely.

Applications and Outlook

The team sees a lot of potential for this technology. Just think about it: car touchscreens could give you a feeling like you're pressing actual buttons, while e-books could feature illustrations that you can actually feel beneath your fingers. Designers are also dreaming up smart walls and surfaces in buildings or VR spaces that react to touch. Although it's still just a prototype in the lab, this development hints at a future where digital images have a real texture – as Yon Visell, who led the research, puts it, a world where “anything you see, you can also feel.”

 

Further reading: optotactile, 3d display, touch tech, haptics, smart screens, vr tech, tactile ui, light pixels, future gadgets, ar devices
Scientists Unveil Screen That Produces Touchable 3D Images Using Light-Activated Pixels
