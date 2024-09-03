Google Pixel users in Europe will now be able to measure their body temperature. This feature works by leveraging the Pixel Thermometer app and the temperature sensor that Google introduced with its Pixel 8 Pro last year. The sensor is also available in the new Pixel 9 Pro lineup. While its capabilities were initially limited to measuring the temperature of objects, the tech giant expanded its use case in the US earlier this year, permitting the measurement of body temperature.

Google Pixel Thermometer App Expansion

Google has updated the Fitbit support page for body temperature measurement, adding more countries beyond the US. It joins the object temperature measurement feature which already exists on the Pixel Thermometer app. According to 9to5Google, the app's interface has also been updated to include the option and it now says, “Measure your own or someone else's body temperature. Users can also connect their Fitbit to the app to log their temperature.

It now mentions the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States.

To set up the body temperature measurement feature, users need to tap on the Tap to measure floating option and complete a four-second setup process which is guided by voice prompts. Next, they must move the supported Pixel phone close to their forehead and then move it to the left or right temple. Users also have the option of choosing an age range with the following options: zero to three months, three to 36 months, and more than three years. Alternatively, they can choose not to select this, which makes the process a bit faster. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Users can choose to save their temperature measurements to the Recents results* tab on the Pixel Thermometer app.