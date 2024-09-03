Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Get Support for Body Temperature Measurement in Europe

Using this feature, Pixel users can choose to save their temperature measurements to the Recents results tab on the Pixel Thermometer app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 17:34 IST
Google Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Get Support for Body Temperature Measurement in Europe

Photo Credit: Google

Google introduced the Thermometer app with the Pixel 8 series last year

Highlights
  • Google rolls out support for body temperature measurement in Europe
  • The feature is live on the Thermometer app for Pixel devices
  • It was first introduced with the launch of Pixel 8 series in 2023
Google Pixel users in Europe will now be able to measure their body temperature. This feature works by leveraging the Pixel Thermometer app and the temperature sensor that Google introduced with its Pixel 8 Pro last year. The sensor is also available in the new Pixel 9 Pro lineup. While its capabilities were initially limited to measuring the temperature of objects, the tech giant expanded its use case in the US earlier this year, permitting the measurement of body temperature.

Google Pixel Thermometer App Expansion

Google has updated the Fitbit support page for body temperature measurement, adding more countries beyond the US. It joins the object temperature measurement feature which already exists on the Pixel Thermometer app. According to 9to5Google, the app's interface has also been updated to include the option and it now says, “Measure your own or someone else's body temperature. Users can also connect their Fitbit to the app to log their temperature.

It now mentions the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States.

To set up the body temperature measurement feature, users need to tap on the Tap to measure floating option and complete a four-second setup process which is guided by voice prompts. Next, they must move the supported Pixel phone close to their forehead and then move it to the left or right temple. Users also have the option of choosing an age range with the following options: zero to three months, three to 36 months, and more than three years. Alternatively, they can choose not to select this, which makes the process a bit faster. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Users can choose to save their temperature measurements to the Recents results* tab on the Pixel Thermometer app.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Get Support for Body Temperature Measurement in Europe
