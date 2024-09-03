iPhone 16 series is expected to launch at the Apple event on September 10. Continuing the trend of yesteryears, Apple's flagship smartphone lineup may comprise four models, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models being the top-of-the-line variants. While these handsets are speculated to receive several internal upgrades, a new report now hints at a new colourway being introduced this year, in addition to design tweaks to the camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro Colourway (Leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tech blogger Emkwan (via Wccftech) shared a short video teaser originally leaked by a Dubai-based retailer that supposedly belongs to the iPhone 16 Pro. As per the teaser, a new Coffee colourway with a brown finish may be launched by Apple this year for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Has a DUBAI tech retailer just leaked / teased us with a look at the color + camera update of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max? 👀



This was posted moments ago on their official Facebook account. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ku1Ax6VaZ7 — EMKWAN (@emkwan) September 2, 2024

While a similar colourway was tipped before, it was reported to be Gold Titanium. However, the latest leak hints at a different possibility.

Additionally, the camera island of the purported smartphones may also feature a two-tone finish, with camera lenses sporting a circular silver ring while the outer frame still appears to have a square brown ring – a different colour accent from the handset's chassis.

This development builds upon a previous leak of the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit in a new Desert Titanium colourway. Instead of having a gold finish, it allegedly leans more towards a brown finish, similar to the reported Coffee brown colourway. Similar to previous Pro models, it also features a matte-textured back panel with a chrome finish on the side rails.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications (Expected)

iPhone 16 Pro is reported to get a 6.3-inch screen, 0.1-inch bigger than its predecessor. It may be powered by the A18 Pro chipset which is likely to have support for Apple Intelligence – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for iPhone. In terms of optics, it is speculated to be equipped with a higher resolution 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Additionally, the phone is also reported to get the tetraprism telephoto lens which Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.