iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Video Suggests New Coffee Colour Option and Camera Changes

iPhone 16 Pro's camera island may feature a two-tone finish with different colourways the lens and module rings.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 15:44 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Video Suggests New Coffee Colour Option and Camera Changes

Photo Credit: Apple

The successor to the iPhone 15 Pro (pictured above) could be equipped with a with larger screen

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to launch a coffee colourway for iPhone 16 Pro models
  • It may also feature slight design tweaks to the camera module
  • iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 10
iPhone 16 series is expected to launch at the Apple event on September 10. Continuing the trend of yesteryears, Apple's flagship smartphone lineup may comprise four models, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models being the top-of-the-line variants. While these handsets are speculated to receive several internal upgrades, a new report now hints at a new colourway being introduced this year, in addition to design tweaks to the camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro Colourway (Leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tech blogger Emkwan (via Wccftech) shared a short video teaser originally leaked by a Dubai-based retailer that supposedly belongs to the iPhone 16 Pro. As per the teaser, a new Coffee colourway with a brown finish may be launched by Apple this year for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While a similar colourway was tipped before, it was reported to be Gold Titanium. However, the latest leak hints at a different possibility.

Additionally, the camera island of the purported smartphones may also feature a two-tone finish, with camera lenses sporting a circular silver ring while the outer frame still appears to have a square brown ring – a different colour accent from the handset's chassis.

This development builds upon a previous leak of the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit in a new Desert Titanium colourway. Instead of having a gold finish, it allegedly leans more towards a brown finish, similar to the reported Coffee brown colourway. Similar to previous Pro models, it also features a matte-textured back panel with a chrome finish on the side rails.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications (Expected)

iPhone 16 Pro is reported to get a 6.3-inch screen, 0.1-inch bigger than its predecessor. It may be powered by the A18 Pro chipset which is likely to have support for Apple Intelligence – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for iPhone. In terms of optics, it is speculated to be equipped with a higher resolution 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Additionally, the phone is also reported to get the tetraprism telephoto lens which Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
