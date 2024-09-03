Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of its official debut, the handset's charging details have surface online and it doesn't spell promising news for prospective buyers. The South Korean technology conglomerate may have again capped the charging capabilities of its purported handset at a significantly lower speed than its maximum limit of 45W that is available on the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Charging Speed (Leaked)

According to a Gizmochina report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website. The listing hints at the handset supporting ‘Samsung Super Fast Charging' that is capped at 25W, which is in line with the charging capabilities of the entire Galaxy S24 series with the exception of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Furthermore, it may come with an identifier SM-S721, with additional characters added depending on the region. A total of seven models could be launched: SM-S721B/DS, SM-S721B, SM-S721N, SM-S721Q, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, SM-S7210, depending on the region.

While the Galaxy S24 FE will sport the same charging speed as its predecessor, it will reportedly get a downgrade when it comes to wireless charging. As per the report, the handset has a 9W wireless charging rating, compared to the 15W capability of the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset, a downgraded version of the Exynos 2400 that powers the S24 lineup. It may run on One UI operating system (OS) based on Android 14. The handset may be equipped with a 6.7-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

In terms of optics, the purported smartphone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It may also get a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may be backed by a 4,565mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 9W wireless charging.