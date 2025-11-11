Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online

Google is expected to roll out the November 2025 Pixel update very soon, following a brief leak from Verizon that revealed several details ahead of schedule. The update is expected to deliver the latest Android security patch and a series of minor fixes across several Pixel devices. Although Google has not yet announced the rollout officially, Verizon's early changelog leak suggests that the update could arrive any day now, likely within the week, for most users with supported Pixel phones.

Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon

According to the changelog leaked by Verizon, the November update will include stability improvements, bug fixes, and updated security patches. The listing, which was briefly published and later removed, was first spotted by DroidLife.

The leak showed that the update carries build numbers BP3A.251105.015 for most Pixel models and BD3A.251105.010.E1 for the Pixel 10 lineup. These builds are expected to reach a wide range of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro series, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 series, and Pixel Fold.

The November 2025 Pixel update reportedly brings several key fixes. Under Audio, it is expected to resolve an issue that caused system instability and slowdowns in certain conditions. Battery and charging performance are said to have been improved across all devices.

For cameras, the November 2025 Pixel update is likely to address a problem that produced rainbow-like colour patterns in images captured with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. The Framework section includes fixes for app loading failures and webcam mode issues when connected to external devices, according to the leak.

All eligible Pixel devices receiving the November 2025 Pixel update will also likely get the latest Android security patch, ensuring continued protection against recent vulnerabilities. While Verizon's leak mentioned no new features, earlier reports have hinted at the possibility of a minor Pixel Feature Drop accompanying this release. However, Google has not yet confirmed whether new features will be bundled with the November patch.

Interestingly, Verizon has yet to update the listings for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. These models were also missing from last month's rollout. While it remains unclear whether they will receive the November patch simultaneously, Google is expected to update older models soon after newer devices begin receiving the rollout.