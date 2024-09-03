Technology News
Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of September 5 Launch

Infinix Hot 50 5G will come with up to 8GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 13:19 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 50 5G (pictured) teased in a blue colour option

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50 5G will be available in at least three shades
  • The handset will come be offered in 4GB and 8GB RAM options
  • The Infinix Hot 50 5G display will support the "Wet Touch" feature
Infinix Hot 50 5G is confirmed to launch in India on September 5. Its design and key features were recently revealed by the company. Now, Infinix has teased the price range of the handset and confirmed its availability details. Earlier reports claimed that the upcoming smartphone may launch alongside the Infinix Hot 50 4G, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i variants. The lineup is expected to succeed the existing Infinix Hot 40 series. However, Infinix hasn't revealed details about other models.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India, Availability

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is claimed to be the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment. The segment has been defined as "5G smartphones launched under the Rs. 10,000 price segment on Flipkart." This suggests that the upcoming Hot 50 5G handset from Infinix will be priced under Rs. 10,000.

A Flipkart microsite for the Infinix Hot 50 5G included details about the price range. A small video teaser on the site confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in India exclusively via Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Features

Infinix had revealed earlier that the Hot 50 5G will measure 7.8mm in thickness. The promotional images on the microsite suggest that the phone will be offered in at least three colour options — blue, green, and light grey. The handset will carry a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module and offer an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, with up to 8GB RAM alongside 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The display will include a ‘Wet Touch' feature, enabling users to interact with the screen even when it's wet with water droplets. The phone will also carry a TÜV SÜD 60-month fluency certification.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
