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Google's Pixel Phones Could Support Pixel Glow Notification Feature Once Again, Android 17 APK Teardown Shows

Google's Pixel Glow feature could make its way to the upcoming Pixel 11 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 14:19 IST
Google's Pixel Phones Could Support Pixel Glow Notification Feature Once Again, Android 17 APK Teardown Shows

Google offered a Flash Notifications feature with the Android 14

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Highlights
  • The next Pixel phone could get a Pixel Glow feature
  • The brand may add RGB LEDs to upcoming Pixel devices
  • Gemini will have a an major role in Pixel Glow functionality
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Google appears to be working on a new notification tool called Pixel Glow. An APK teardown of the latest Android 17 Beta release has reportedly included hints about this feature, which is likely to be designed to light up for alerts and notifications instead of the ringer when the Pixel phone is lying face down. The Pixel Glow feature is expected to debut in the upcoming Pixel 11 series. The brand may add RGB LEDs to upcoming Pixel devices to enable the functionality.

Pixel Glow Spotted in Android 17 Beta 4 APK Teardown

As reported by Android Authority, an APK teardown of Android 17 Beta 4 includes references to a new feature codenamed “orbit.” It is said to mention an upcoming notification feature called Pixel Glow, which is designed to use "subtle light and colour" to alert users when their phone is placed face down. The phone could light up for incoming calls. The feature was reportedly previously referred to as “Light animations".

Screenshots shared in the report show the feature with a description that reads: “Stay in the moment without losing touch. Pixel Glow uses subtle light and colour on the back of your device to inform you of important activity when it's face down.” The codes also indicate that Gemini will have a major role in Pixel Glow functionality.

Google offered a Flash Notifications feature with Android 14, which uses the display and camera LED for alerts. The Pixel Glow is expected to be different from this functionality. The code references “The device must have hardware lights”, which indicates that upcoming Pixel Smartphones, possibly the Pixel 11 series, will include dedicated RGB lighting hardware to support this feature. The code suggests that there could be lighting effects when interacting with Gemini.

However, early renders of Pixel 11 have not included any design changes offering lighting effects. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 in August this year with upgrades over the Pixel 10 lineup. The vanilla Pixel 11 is likely to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a Tensor G6 processor, and a MediaTek M90 modem.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11, Android 17 Beta 4, Android 17, Google, Pixel Glow
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Google's Pixel Phones Could Support Pixel Glow Notification Feature Once Again, Android 17 APK Teardown Shows
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