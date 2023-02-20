Technology News

Hisense's new smartphone could feature slim borders on three sides

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2023 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Hisense reportedly filed a new patent for a smartphone

  • Hisense's upcoming handset could pack quad rear cameras
  • Hisense may use flexible OLED materials for the new handset
  • Mi Mix Alpha was launched in 2019

Hisense could launch a new handset with a wraparound screen soon, if a report is to be believed. The Chinese electronic brand has reportedly filed for a new smartphone patent with a unique design. It is proposed to have a square-shaped design with slim borders on three sides and a straight screen design on the front. The patent suggests a design similar to Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha with no cutouts. The upcoming Hisense smartphone could pack quad rear cameras. Three rear camera sensors are seen arranged vertically on the side.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Hisense has released a new smartphone patent with a unique design involving a wraparound display. The included renders suggest a square-formed handset with a straight screen design on the front. It appears to include slim borders on three sides. It is seen with no holes. The overall look of the smartphone is similar to that of Mi Mix Alpha.

The Hisense handset could be equipped with a quad rear camera setup. Three cameras are said to be arranged vertically, while the periscope telephoto lens could be placed on the side. The handset reportedly packs a single camera on the side of the fuselage. As per the report, Hisense may use flexible OLED materials for the new handset.

The Mi Mix Alpha was unveiled back in 2019 as a concept design with a price tag of CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000). Therefore, the upcoming Hisense smartphone could come with a high price tag.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha features a 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel camera with a Samsung HMX sensor, a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
