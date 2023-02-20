Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging support is all set to launch on February 28 during the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) in Barcelona. The upcoming handset is expected to be a global version of the Realme GT Neo 5 that debuted in China earlier this month. Now, Realme Vice President Xu Qi confirms that Realme GT 3 will also release in China. The handset is expected to go official in the company's home country by the end of this year. The Chinese version of Realme GT 3 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Citing Qi, a report by ITHome confirms the arrival of the Realme GT 3 in China. It is expected to be launched by the end of 2023. Specifications and features of the upcoming flagship have not been shared by Realme yet. However, based on the launch timeline, it is speculated that Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is expected to go official sometime in the fourth quarter of this year, could power the Realme GT 3 China variant.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was earlier spotted on Geekbench with 1,930 points in the single-core test and 6,236 in the multi-core test. The upcoming SoC could offer around 25 percent higher CPU performance than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Realme has already announced that Realme GT 3 will be launched globally at MWC 2023 on February 28 in Barcelona. It is confirmed to feature 240W fast charging support. The Realme GT 3 and Realme GT Neo 5 will have identical specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded device.

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 5 runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 selfie sensor.

The Realme GT Neo 5 comes in two variants with different battery capacities and charging speeds — 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

