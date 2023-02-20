Technology News

Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Realme GT 3's global launch will take place on February 28 at MWC in Barcelona.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2023 14:56 IST
Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Vice President Xu Qi reportedly spoke about Realme GT 3
  • Realme GT Neo 5 supports up to 240W fast charging
  • Realme GT Neo 5 was launched in China recently

Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging support is all set to launch on February 28 during the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) in Barcelona. The upcoming handset is expected to be a global version of the Realme GT Neo 5 that debuted in China earlier this month. Now, Realme Vice President Xu Qi confirms that Realme GT 3 will also release in China. The handset is expected to go official in the company's home country by the end of this year. The Chinese version of Realme GT 3 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Citing Qi, a report by ITHome confirms the arrival of the Realme GT 3 in China. It is expected to be launched by the end of 2023. Specifications and features of the upcoming flagship have not been shared by Realme yet. However, based on the launch timeline, it is speculated that Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is expected to go official sometime in the fourth quarter of this year, could power the Realme GT 3 China variant.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was earlier spotted on Geekbench with 1,930 points in the single-core test and 6,236 in the multi-core test. The upcoming SoC could offer around 25 percent higher CPU performance than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Realme has already announced that Realme GT 3 will be launched globally at MWC 2023 on February 28 in Barcelona. It is confirmed to feature 240W fast charging support. The Realme GT 3 and Realme GT Neo 5 will have identical specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded device.

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 5 runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 selfie sensor.

The Realme GT Neo 5 comes in two variants with different battery capacities and charging speeds — 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 3

Realme GT 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2722 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 3, Realme GT 3 Specifications, Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Starts Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update: Report
Featured video of the day
MSI's Latest Lineup

Related Stories

Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  2. Realme GT 3 Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Said to Launch This Year
  3. Uber and Tata Motors Are Bringing 25,000 EV Cabs in India
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  5. Poco F4 MIUI 14 Update Brings Jio 5G Support: All Details
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold Render Surfaces Online, Design Tipped
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series Global Price, Colours and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  9. New Hindi Movies and Shows You Can Stream Right Now
  10. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
#Latest Stories
  1. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion
  2. Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors
  3. Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Starts Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update: Report
  5. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With 1.28-Inch Display, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. The Last of Us Episode 7 Trailer: Ellie Reminisces on Her Past With Riley
  7. BAKC’s Wolf Logo Accused of Being Illegally Trademarked, Yuga Labs to Change Stamp
  8. Tecno Phantom V Fold Leaked Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hinge
  9. BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: The Full List, From All Quiet on the Western Front to The Banshees of Inisherin
  10. Poco F4 Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update With Jio 5G Support Rolling Out in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.