Vivo V27 Series India Launch to Take Place on March 1; Specifications Teased

Vivo V27 series is teased to come with a 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2023 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V27 series has a hole-punch display design

  • The Vivo V27 series is expected to include two devices
  • They are teased to feature colour-changing back panels
  • Vivo V27 series will go on sale via Flipkart in India

Vivo V27 series is all set to hit the Indian market on March 1. Vivo, via its official Twitter handle, has confirmed the arrival of the new V-series smartphones on Monday. The lineup could include the regular Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro and they will be unveiled in the country alongside the global launch event. The smartphones are teased to come with 3D curved screens with 120Hz refresh rates and hole-punch display designs. The Vivo V27 series is confirmed to feature a colour-changing back panel and Sony IMX 776V sensor. The upcoming handsets will likely succeed the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro that debuted last year.

The new Vivo V27 series will be launched in India on March 1 at 12:00pm IST. The India launch will happen alongside the global launch. It is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart. The company website and the online marketplace are actively teasing the design and specifications of the upcoming handsets.

The Vivo V27 smartphones are teased to come with a 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The displays have a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooters. Vivo has confirmed Sony IMX766V sensors with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and 'Aura Light Portrait' mode for the handsets. They will have a colour-changing back panel design as well. The handsets are shown in multiple colour options with a triple rear camera setup.

Vivo V27 series is expected to succeed last year's Vivo V25 lineup. As per past leaks, the vanilla model will have an initial price tag of Rs. 35,000, while the Vivo V27 Pro could come with a starting price of Rs. 40,000.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is expected to power the Vivo V27. The Vivo V27 Pro, on the other hand, could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood.

Further reading: Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Specifications, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Pro Specifications, Vivo V27 Series
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
