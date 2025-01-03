Technology News
HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

HMD Key runs on Android 14 Go edition out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 10:55 IST
HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Key comes in Icy Blue and Midnight Black colour options

HMD Key was launched in select global markets on Thursday. The new phone comes as a budget offering with 4G connectivity. It is powered by a Unisoc 9832E chipset and runs on Android 14 Go edition out-of-the-box. The phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for autofocus alongside an LED flash unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company has yet to confirm if the phone will launch in India.

HMD Key Price, Availability, Colour Options

HMD Key price is set at GBP 59 (roughly Rs. 6,300) in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has not yet detailed the handset's availability in other regions. The phone is available in two colourways — Icy Blue and Midnight Black.

HMD Key Specifications

The HMD Key sports a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 576 x 1,280 pixels, a refresh rate of 60Hz, 460 nits peak brightness level, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Unisoc 9832E chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It supports up to 2GB of additional virtual RAM and up to 128GB storage extension via a microSD card. The handset ships with the Android 14 Go edition. Users are confirmed to get two years of quarterly security updates.

For optics, the HMD Key carries an 8-megapixel autofocus-supported rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, placed within a centred waterdrop notch, has a 5-megapixel sensor. The main camera supports several imaging modes including Portrait, Night, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, and Panorama.

The HMD Key houses a 4,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, FM, GPS, AGPS, Galileo and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It measures 166.4 x 76.9 x 8.95mm in size and weighs 185.4g.

