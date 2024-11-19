HMD Icon Flip 1 design and colour options have begun to surface online, and the company's foldable feature phone could soon make its debut. A tipster has leaked some of the key features of the purported handset. It appears to be a slightly improved version of the Nokia 2660 Flip, which was unveiled in India in August 2022. Notably, the company has yet to confirm the HMD Icon Flip 1 model, and there's no word on when it could be launched.

HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

X user @smashx_60 shared details about the HMD Icon Flip 1 in a post. The HMD Icon Flip 1 appears in a clamshell foldable design. On the bottom half, the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack are placed on the left side, while the speaker grille and volume rockers are seen on the right side.

The image attached to the post shows the HMD Icon Flip 1 in Magenta and Bleen (a blend of “green” and “blue”) colourways. The post adds that the phone will likely be offered in a third Glossy Black shade.

HMD Icon Flip 1 Specifications (Expected)

According to the tipster, the HMD Icon Flip 1 will sport a 2.8-inch main LCD screen alongside a 1.7-inch outer display. It is said to get a 2-megapixel fixed-focus rear camera unit and a 1,500mAh removable battery.

This feature phone may be powered by a Unisoc T127 SoC paired with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. It is tipped to run on the S30+ operating system and support cloud apps. Connectivity options are said to include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Nokia 2660 Flip Features, Price in India

The Nokia 2660 Flip was initially launched in India in August 2022 in Black, Blue, and Red shades. In August 2023, the phone was introduced in new Lush Green and Pop Pink colour options. It is priced in the country at Rs. 4,660.

The feature phone has a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC and ships with Series 30+ OS. The handset carries a 0.3-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 1,450mAh battery.