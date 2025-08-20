Technology News
HMD Fuse With HarmBlock+ Parental Control Features Launched: Price, Specifications

HMD Fuse leverages a HarmBlock AI model to block explicit photos and videos from being displayed.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 13:39 IST
HMD Fuse With HarmBlock+ Parental Control Features Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Fuse has no socials and no access to an app store, as per the company

  • HMD Fuse is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 6GB RAM
  • The handset leverages AI to block explicit imagery from being displayed
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
HMD Fuse was launched in select markets on Wednesday. The handset comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Among the highlights is a suite of parental control features dubbed HarmBlock+. As per the company, it can be used to designate safe zones, whitelist contacts, and enable app access restrictions. The HMD Fuse packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

HMD Fuse Price, Availability

The HMD Fuse is exclusively available via Vodafone in the UK, with a GBP 33 (roughly Rs. 3,877) per month contract. There is also an upfront cost of GBP (roughly Rs. 3,500), which customers have to pay to get the handset.

According to the company, the HMD Fuse will also be available in Australia and other markets.

HMD Fuse Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + eSIM) HMD Fuse runs on Android 15. It is said to receive three years of quarterly security updates. The handset sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It measures 164.15 x 75.5 x 8.32 in terms of dimensions and weighs 202.5 grams.

The HMD Fuse is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As per the brand, the RAM is virtually expandable by another 6GB.

For optics, the handset has a dual rear camera unit, which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with autofocus and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an LED flash alongside the camera system. On the front, you get a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

With the HMD Fuse, the brand has placed a big emphasis on child safety. It comes with the HarmBlock+ parental suite. It leverages a pre-trained on-device AI model called HarmBlock AI to block explicit photos and videos from being displayed. HMD said that it can also detect any explicit imagery in the camera viewfinder and stop it from being clicked or streamed.

Parents or guardians can whitelist contacts to ensure that only pre-approved contacts can be called or messaged. They can also designate up to 10 safe zones and receive notifications when their child enters or exits the zone. The handset does not ship with any apps, but they can be installed via the Google Play Store. Parents have control over which apps will be available on the HMD Fuse.

Connectivity options on the HMD Fuse include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. As per the company, it can deliver up to 56 hours of usage on a single charge cycle.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
