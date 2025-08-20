Google Pixel 10 series will debut today (August 20). There are said to be four smartphones in the upcoming lineup. Apart from the standard Google Pixel 10, the lineup could feature the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The tech giant could also launch its Pixel Watch 4, along with the Pixel Buds 2a. However, just ahead of the Made By Google launch event, the prices of the handsets have been leaked again. The leaked prices suggest that the Google Pixel 10 will be offered in two storage variants.

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Prices (Expected)

In a social media post, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has revealed the prices of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series ahead of today's Made By Google event. The standard Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be offered in two, four, three, and three storage variants, respectively.

Pricing. The Buds 2a slot in at $129. Enjoy the launch tomorrow, especially those planning to buy. pic.twitter.com/ZSKwq52LDM — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 20, 2025

It is important to note that this is not the first time that the prices of the upcoming Google devices have appeared online. A recent report also suggested similar variant-wise pricing for the upcoming handsets. Additionally, the Indian pricing of the latest Google phones has also been leaked in the past.

The price of the standard Google Pixel 10 could start at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 256GB storage model is tipped to be priced $899 (about Rs. 78,000). On the other hand, the base variant of the Google Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB storage could be priced at $999 (about Rs. 87,000), while the 256GB storage model could cost $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,000). The top-end variants with 512GB and 1TB onboard storage are said to be priced at $1,219 (about Rs. 1,06,000) and $1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000), respectively.

Coming to the prices of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, its base 256GB storage variant could cost $1,199 (about Rs. 1,04,000), while the 512GB and 1TB storage models could be priced at $1,319 (about Rs. 1,15,000) and $1,549 (about Rs. 1,35,000), respectively.

The California-based tech giant's latest foldable phone, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is tipped to cost $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,57,000) for the 256GB storage model. However, its mid-variant with 512GB storage could be priced at $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000), and the top-end 1TB storage model might cost $2,149 (about Rs. 1,87,000).

Google Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, Accessories Pricing (Expected)

The tech giant could also unveil the Google Pixel Watch 4, alongside the latest smartphones. The Wi-Fi-only 41mm size variant is tipped to be priced $349 (about Rs. 30,000), while the LTE version could cost $449 (about Rs. 39,000). The smartwatch is also said to come with a 45mm case, whose Wi-Fi-only variant could be priced $399 (about Rs. 35,000), and the LTE version might cost $499 (about Rs. 44,000).

The tipster has also revealed that the Google Pixel Buds 2a could cost $129 (roughly Rs. 11,000). The company is expected to also unveil several accessories for the upcoming handsets. The Pixelsnap Ring Stand, Pixelsnap Charger, Pixel Flex 67W power adapter, and Pixelsnap charger with stand are tipped to be priced $29.99 (about Rs. 2,600), $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,500), $59.99 (about Rs. 5,200), and $69.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000), respectively. This is also not the first time the prices of these accessories have leaked online. A recent report had also suggested similar pricing for it.