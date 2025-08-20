Technology News
English Edition

Compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Tipped to Come With a 6.3-inch Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera

The purported handset may debut as the Xiaomi 16 Pro mini, as per reports.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 12:06 IST
Compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Tipped to Come With a 6.3-inch Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 15 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in October 2024

Highlights
  • A compact Xiaomi 16 Pro model is reportedly in development
  • The handset is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display and 6,300mAh battery
  • The upcoming Xiaomi 16 series may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 16 series is expected to arrive later this year. While previous iterations have featured three models in the lineup, the brand has been rumoured to shake things up with the inclusion of a fourth model with the next generation. According to a tipster's claims on social media, a compact version of the purported Xiaomi 16 Pro is also in the works, and it could debut with a 6.3-inch display, a periscope telephoto camera, and a 6,300mAh battery.

Compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the purported compact Xiaomi 16 Pro in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo. However, the tipster later edited their post to remove the information, but not before it was seen by other publications.

As per an InnoGyan report, the purported handset will feature a 6.3-inch screen. It is tipped to be backed by a 6,300mAh battery with an R-angle design and Lithium polymer composition. For optics, the compact Xiaomi 16 Pro may debut with a “powerful” imaging system comprising a large main sensor and a periscope telephoto camera at the back.

Apart from this, the handset is also reported to be equipped with wireless charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and “full waterproofing”.

Notably, Xiaomi Partner and President Lu Weibing recently teased the upcoming flagship series from the company via a social media post. As per the official, the next-generation Xiaomi series will bring “significant” changes in the overall identity, market positioning, and product definition.

However, details about its moniker remain under wraps. As per speculation, it could be known as either the Xiaomi 16 Pro “mini” or simply Xiaomi 16 Pro. In case of the latter, the larger-screen variant of the handset may debut with another moniker.

The Xiaomi 16 series is expected to make its debut in China next month. However, the handsets may not be available in the global markets at least until next year. We can expect a total of four devices to be introduced — Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro mini, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Ultra. All of the handsets are likely to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ayn Thor To Debut Soon As a Dual-Screen Gaming Handheld; Odin 3’s Launch To Follow
Government Reportedly Drafts Online Gaming Bill to Regulate e-Sports: 5 Things to Know

Related Stories

Compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Tipped to Come With a 6.3-inch Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Made By Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE: New Phones, Watch Models Expected
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Google Pixel 10 Availability Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Today
  6. Google Pixel 10 Leaked Pricing vs Pixel 9 Launch Price: A Full Breakdown
  7. Honor Magic 8 Series Colour Options Leaked
  8. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Series Colour Options Leaked; Expected to Include Two New Shades
  2. Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With Up to 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  3. Pixel 10 Pro XL Benchmark Leak Hint at Higher CPU and Lower GPU Performance
  4. Workday Targeted By Hackers To Run Social Engineering Scams; “Some” Data Leaked
  5. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 26; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Meta Is Reportedly Restructuring Its AI Division Again to Create Four Specialised Groups
  7. Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live
  8. Google Pixel 10 will be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Made by Google Event Today
  9. HMD Fuse With HarmBlock+ Parental Control Features Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 4 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »