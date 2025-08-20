The Xiaomi 16 series is expected to arrive later this year. While previous iterations have featured three models in the lineup, the brand has been rumoured to shake things up with the inclusion of a fourth model with the next generation. According to a tipster's claims on social media, a compact version of the purported Xiaomi 16 Pro is also in the works, and it could debut with a 6.3-inch display, a periscope telephoto camera, and a 6,300mAh battery.

Compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the purported compact Xiaomi 16 Pro in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo. However, the tipster later edited their post to remove the information, but not before it was seen by other publications.

As per an InnoGyan report, the purported handset will feature a 6.3-inch screen. It is tipped to be backed by a 6,300mAh battery with an R-angle design and Lithium polymer composition. For optics, the compact Xiaomi 16 Pro may debut with a “powerful” imaging system comprising a large main sensor and a periscope telephoto camera at the back.

Apart from this, the handset is also reported to be equipped with wireless charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and “full waterproofing”.

Notably, Xiaomi Partner and President Lu Weibing recently teased the upcoming flagship series from the company via a social media post. As per the official, the next-generation Xiaomi series will bring “significant” changes in the overall identity, market positioning, and product definition.

However, details about its moniker remain under wraps. As per speculation, it could be known as either the Xiaomi 16 Pro “mini” or simply Xiaomi 16 Pro. In case of the latter, the larger-screen variant of the handset may debut with another moniker.

The Xiaomi 16 series is expected to make its debut in China next month. However, the handsets may not be available in the global markets at least until next year. We can expect a total of four devices to be introduced — Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro mini, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Ultra. All of the handsets are likely to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.