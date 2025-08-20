Technology News
Realme P4 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Realme P4 5G With 7,000mAh Battery

Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, while the base model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Pro 5G is sold in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades

Highlights
  • Realme P4 5G comes with a 6.77-inch 144Hz AMOLED display
  • The Realme P4 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor
  • The handsets are equipped with a 7,000 sq mm VC cooling system each
Realme unveiled the P4 series of smartphones in India on Wednesday. The lineup includes the Realme P4 Pro 5G and the base Realme P4 5G. They are equipped with AI-backed 50-megapixel main cameras and a 7,000mAh battery, each supporting 80W fast charging. The vanilla model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, while the Pro variant packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The handsets also feature AI-backed Hyper Vision chipsets, which are said to ensure improved display performance.

Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme P4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB options. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are marked at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. It is sold in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.

Customers buying the Realme P4 Pro 5G can get a Rs. 3,000 discount on select bank cards, a Rs. 2,000 exchange offer and a no-cost EMI option of three months. The phone will go on sale from 12 pm IST on August 27. 

Meanwhile, the price of the base Realme P4 5G begins at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB configurations cost Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. The handset comes in Engine Blue, Forge Red and Steel Grey colourways.

realme p4 realme inline Realme P4 5G

Realme P4 5G is offered in Engine Blue, Forge Red and Steel Grey colour options
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Realme P4 5G buyers will be able to avail of a Rs. 2,500 bank offer on select cards and a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount. The handset will be available in a limited Early Bird Sale from 6pm to 10pm on August 20, ahead of its wider release across all channels starting at noon on August 25.

The Realme P4 5G series models will be available for purchase via the Realme India website, Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P4 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,800 pixels) AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness level, 4,320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

Realme equips the P4 Pro 5G handset with an AI-backed Hyper Vision chipset. It is claimed to improve gameplay, clarity, frame rate and lighting. It is said to run BGMI at 1.5K resolution with 144fps simultaneously. The handset is equipped with a 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system for thermal management. It also supports several AI features, including AI Landscape, AI Snap Mode, AI Party Mode, and AI Text Scanner.

For optics, the Realme P4 Pro 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. It has a 50-megapixel OV50D sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps.

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is claimed to meet IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, it has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 7.68mm in thickness and weighs 187g.

Realme P4 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme P4 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset alongside the company's Hyper Vision chip. It supports up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of inbuilt storage and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6. The phone also features the same VC cooling unit as the Pro variant.

In the camera department, the Realme P4 5G has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, alongside a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone supports AI-backed features like AI Edit Genie and AI Travel Snap. 

The base Realme P4 5G, which boasts a 7.58mm slim profile, features the same battery, charging, build, and connectivity as the Pro model.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Realme P4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P4 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Realme P4 5G With 7,000mAh Battery
Comment
