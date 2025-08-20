Technology News
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched With Up to 7 Percent Improved CPU Performance

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 features a faster Prime Cortex-A720 core with a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2025 11:01 IST
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched With Up to 7 Percent Improved CPU Performance

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC is built with TSMC's 4nm process technology

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC supports up to 200-megapixel cameras
  • The chipset supports 2,900×1,300 displays at 144Hz
  • The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC supports UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 mobile platform, the latest 4nm mid-range SoC and successor to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, was quietly introduced by Qualcomm on Tuesday. The new chipset brings a minor upgrade to the prime core clock speed, boosted from 2.5GHz to 2.7GHz. It also adds support for displays with a resolution of up to 1300×2900 pixels and up to 144Hz refresh rate. There are no major technical differences from the previous generation chip. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC is confirmed to debut on the Redmi Note 15 Pro+.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Availability Timeline

Redmi has already confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will be the first handset to feature the latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC from Qualcomm. It is claimed to offer improved performance and enhanced power efficiency over its predecessor. The phone is set to launch in China on August 21 at 7pm (4:30pm IST) alongside the Redmi Note 15 Pro model.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Specifications

Built on a 4nm process technology, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is the successor to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with an identical 1+3+4 Kryo CPU configuration. The Prime Cortex-A720 core has been boosted to 2.7GHz, up from 2.5GHz last year. Meanwhile, the three Cortex-A720 cores operating at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A520 cores running at 1.8GHz are unaltered.

snapdragon 7s gen 4 qualcomm inline Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC features
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

 

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC is anticipated to offer a seven percent boost in CPU capabilities, while the refreshed Adreno GPU is claimed to bring a similar seven percent increase. Snapdragon Game Super Resolution and Adaptive Performance Engine 3.0 in the chip are said to be designed to enhance visuals and optimise workload distribution, resulting in smoother gameplay.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 platform supports ultra-wide displays with resolutions reaching 2,900×1,300 at 144Hz refresh rate. This feature will likely be popular in gaming smartphones and portable consoles. In addition, it supports up to a single 200-megapixel and allows 4K video capture at 30fps with support for HDR10 and HDR10+ standards.

The upgraded Hexagon NPU in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset actively supports models such as Llama 1B and Qwen 1B, delivering real-time translation and faster AI-backed tasks. The chipset provides connectivity through sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and aptX Lossless audio. It pairs with LPDDR5 RAM and relies on UFS 3.1 for storage.

Comments

Further reading: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Specifications, Snapdragon, Qualcomm
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched With Up to 7 Percent Improved CPU Performance
Comment
