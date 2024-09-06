Technology News
HMD Fusion With Modular Design, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications

HMD Fusion sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Fusion comes with Android 14 with a promise of two years of OS upgrades

Highlights
  • Smart Outfits can be attached to the device through six pins
  • HMD Fusion has a dual rear camera setup
  • HMD has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Fusion
HMD Fusion was unveiled at the IFA 2024 as the latest offering by Human Mobile Devices. The handset can be paired with interchangeable covers (sold separately) called Smart Outfits, which can alter the phone's hardware and software. The HMD Fusion runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. It has a 108-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The HMD Fusion has a modular design that's easy to repair.

HMD Fusion Price

The HMD Fusion is confirmed to be available in the UK soon with a starting price tag of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 24,000). The flashy, rugged, wireless and gaming Smart Outfits will be available later this year.

HMD Fusion Specifications

The HMD Fusion runs on Android 14 and the company is promising two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip with up to 8GB RAM and a maximum of 256GB internal storage. The available storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

As mentioned, HMD Fusion can be used with interchangeable covers that add different functionalities. These Smart Outfits can be attached to the device through six pins. The Outfits unlock new capabilities. The Flashy Outfit is equipped with a built-in ring light for use with both the front and back cameras. It allows users to control mood lighting and camera effects via on-device controls. The Rugged Outfit has an IP68 rating and has wireless charging support with magnets and an emergency (ICE) button. Further, there is a range of coloured Casual Outfits to choose from.

hmd fusion HMD Fusion

For optics, the HMD Fusion has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel main sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it flaunts a 50-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus.

The HMD Fusion has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, OTG, USB Type-C port, and WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor

Like the recently launched HMD Skyline, the battery and other components of the new Fusion are easily replaceable by users using the iFixit kit. The handset has an IP52-rated build.

HMD has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Fusion with support for 33W charging. The battery unit is said to last up to 65 hours on a single charge. It measures 164.15x75.5x8.32mm and weighs 202.5 grams.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
