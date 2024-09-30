Technology News
English Edition

HMD Moon Knight Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

HMD Moon Knight is tipped to get a quad rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 18:47 IST
HMD Moon Knight Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Fusion (pictured) was unveiled in September this year

Highlights
  • HMD Moon Knight could be equipped with pogo pins
  • The handset may support functional customisable accessories
  • The HMD Moon Knight could get an aluminium frame
Advertisement

HMD Moon Knight is reportedly under development. The moniker has surfaced online alongside some expected key features. A tipster has shared the name of the purported smartphone, its model number, and key specifications such as chipset, camera, and display. Meanwhile, other details like the possible build and design element of the rumoured model has also been tipped. HMD, which recently launched its Skyline smartphone in India, has yet to confirm this handset.

HMD Moon Knight Features (Expected)

An X post from the account HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) claimed that HMD is working on a new smartphone, possibly called Moon Knight. It is said to carry the model number TA-1691. According to this leak, the rumoured smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

The leak claims that the HMD Moon Knight handset may come with a full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone may come with a quad rear camera unit. It will likely feature an aluminium frame and support 5G connectivity. The handset may carry a dual speaker unit.

HMD Moon Knight could be equipped with POGO pins. This suggests that the design of the phone could be similar to that of HMD Fusion, which was unveiled at IFA 2024 earlier this month. This design is expected to support customisable accessories that may serve additional functionalities. 

Notably, the HMD Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and comes with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It has a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ screen, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The phone starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

HMD Fusion

HMD Fusion

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD Moon Knight, HMD Moon Knight features, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut in Global Markets With 200-Megapixel Primary Sensor: Report
HMD Moon Knight Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo, iQOO Phones in India Get Funtouch OS 15 Update With These Features
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  3. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased; Will Feature a BOE X2 Display
  4. Lava Agni 3 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; to Get a 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Launch Globally With 200-Megapixel Camera: Report
  6. Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Tablet With 8.8-Inch Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Scored 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark
  8. Best Budget Soundbars to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Dot9 Games' FAU-G: Domination Crosses 1 Million Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store
  2. Gemini Live Two-Way Communication Feature Now Available for All Android Users: How to Use
  3. HMD Moon Knight Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut in Global Markets With 200-Megapixel Primary Sensor: Report
  5. Raspberry Pi AI Camera With 12-Megapixel Sony IMX500 Sensor Launched: Details
  6. YouTube Said to Be Blocking Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Other Artists in the US Following Legal Dispute
  7. Japan Crypto Review May Open Door to Lower Taxes, Dedicated ETFs
  8. Vivo X200 Pro Said to Have Crossed 30,00,000 Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results
  9. Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Gamble Pays Off With $201 Billion Fortune
  10. Crypto Wallet Drainer App Identified on Google Play Store, Report Suggests $70,000 Stolen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »