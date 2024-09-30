HMD Moon Knight is reportedly under development. The moniker has surfaced online alongside some expected key features. A tipster has shared the name of the purported smartphone, its model number, and key specifications such as chipset, camera, and display. Meanwhile, other details like the possible build and design element of the rumoured model has also been tipped. HMD, which recently launched its Skyline smartphone in India, has yet to confirm this handset.

HMD Moon Knight Features (Expected)

An X post from the account HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) claimed that HMD is working on a new smartphone, possibly called Moon Knight. It is said to carry the model number TA-1691. According to this leak, the rumoured smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

The leak claims that the HMD Moon Knight handset may come with a full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone may come with a quad rear camera unit. It will likely feature an aluminium frame and support 5G connectivity. The handset may carry a dual speaker unit.

HMD Moon Knight could be equipped with POGO pins. This suggests that the design of the phone could be similar to that of HMD Fusion, which was unveiled at IFA 2024 earlier this month. This design is expected to support customisable accessories that may serve additional functionalities.

Notably, the HMD Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and comes with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It has a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ screen, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. The phone starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 24,000).