Honor will unveil the Magic 7 series on October 30. Ahead of the launch, new rumours surrounding the series are surfacing on the Web. Most recently, hands-on images of the Honor Magic 7 Pro emerged online showcasing the phone's design and specifications. The alleged renders suggest a quad-camera setup on the rear. The Magic 7 Pro seems to have a dual selfie camera unit. Notably, the Honor Magic 7 series is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged hands-on renders of the Honor Magic 7 Pro. The images showcase the phone in a blue colour unit with the familiar camera island design first seen on the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The new model seems to have a quad rear camera setup, including a periscope telephoto lens.

Like its predecessor, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is seen featuring a pill-shaped punch hole on the display. This cutout could house dual rear cameras likely supporting 3D face unlock. The phone also seems to have a curved display.

Honor has already announced that the Honor Magic 7 series will launch in China on October 30. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and run on Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the Honor Magic 7 Pro will be launched in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It could come in black, blue, grey, and white colourways. It is said to feature a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and Kunlun Glass protection.

For optics, Honor Magic 7 Pro could come with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with a periscope telephoto sensor. For selfies, it could get a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 66W wireless charging. It is likely to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and boast an IP68 or IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance