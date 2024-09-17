HMD Skyline was launched in India on Monday, almost two months after it was unveiled in Europe. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. It packs a 4,600mAh battery and ships with a self-repair kit. Users can disassemble and replace certain parts of the phone, including the display and the battery. The smartphone runs on Android 14 and is equipped with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

HMD Skyline Price in India, Availability

HMD Skyline price in India is set at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The phone is offered in Neon Pink and Twisted Black colourways. It is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the HMD India website and offline retail stores.

HMD Skyline Specifications, Features

The HMD Skyline sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,800 x 2,400 pixels) pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the HMD Skyline carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide lens. The front camera houses a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

HMD has equipped the Skyline with a Custom Button, which is placed on the left edge. It can be personalised to perform different functions using press and hold and double press actions. The phone supports HMD Gen 2 repairability, according to the company. It comes with a self-repair kit that is said to help users unscrew the back panel and replace the display if damaged. The smartphone has Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio-supported dual speakers.

The HMD Skyline is backed by a 4,600mAh replaceable battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It supports 15W magnetic wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging as well. The phone does not come with a charger in the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, OTG and USB Type-C.

For security, the HMD Skyline has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It measures 160.0 x 76.0 x 9.0mm in size and weighs 210g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.