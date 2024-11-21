Technology News
HMD Fusion Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon

HMD Fusion in India is expected to be similar to the global version.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 11:56 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Fusion (pictured) was unveiled in September this year

Highlights
  • Users can self-repair certain elements of the HMD Fusion via iFixit kit
  • The handset has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance
  • HMD Fusion is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with up to 8GB RAM
HMD Fusion was introduced at IFA 2024 in September this year. The smartphone has now been teased to launch in India. However, the company has yet to announce the exact launch date. The Indian variant of the handset is expected to have features similar to those of the global version. Globally, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with up to 8GB RAM, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit, interchangeable covers called Smart Outfits, and supports self-repairability via an iFixit kit.

HMD Fusion India Launch

A live Amazon microsite reveals a teaser for the next HMD handset in India. Although the posters do not reveal the moniker of the upcoming handset, one of them bears the tagline "Experience Fusion." This suggests that the model anticipated to launch soon is the HMD Fusion and that it will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The teaser images claim that the phone will allow users to modify designs and self-repair it.

HMD Fusion Specifications, Features

The HMD Fusion has a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. It supports up to 256GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the HMD Fusion carries a dual rear camera unit including a 108-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera holds a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. 

Similar to the HMD Skyline handset, which was launched in India in September, users can self-repair certain elements of the HMD Fusion including battery by utilising the company's iFixit kit. The HMD Fusion supports interchangeable covers called Smart Outfits as well, which can be attached to the device through six pins. Some of these covers come with additional functionalities like a camera light ring or added protection.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
