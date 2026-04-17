Honor 600 series, which will include the Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600, will be launched globally later this month by the tech firm. Ahead of their unveiling in select global markets, the two smartphones have been listed on the company's online store, confirming their key specifications and features, including their chipsets, battery capacity, and camera configurations. The Honor 600 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, while the standard model will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 series SoC. Both smartphones will be available for purchase in three colourways via the company's online store. Moreover, the two handsets will carry 200-megapixel primary cameras on the back.

Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Specifications, Features

The tech firm has listed the Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 on its global website, revealing their key specifications and features. The Honor 600 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. On the other hand, the standard model will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Both smartphones will be backed by 7,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging.

However, only the Honor 600 Pro will feature support for 50W wireless fast charging. Both smartphones will be 7.8mm thick. The handsets are confirmed to weigh 200g and 190g, respectively. The two phones will also sport metal frames with a matte finish. The displays on the smartphones will be surrounded by 0.98mm thick bezels. The company claims that the Honor 600 series will ship with IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Honor 600 Pro will carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, offering a 112-degree field of view.

On the other hand, the Honor 600 will ship with a dual rear camera system, with the same main and ultrawide camera as the Pro model, while missing out on the telephoto shooter. The Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 will also be equipped with 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls. Both handsets will also feature colour temperature sensors on the back.

We already know that the Honor 600 series will be launched in select global markets on April 23 at 10 am CET (1:30pm IST). The two upcoming handsets are also confirmed to go on sale in Black, Golden White, and Orange colour options.