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  • Honor 600e Turns Up on Geekbench With Dimensity 7100 Chip and 8GB RAM: Expected Specifications, Features

Honor 600e Turns Up on Geekbench With Dimensity 7100 Chip and 8GB RAM: Expected Specifications, Features

Honor 600e is expected to arrive as the fourth model in the Honor 600 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 13:33 IST
Honor 600e Turns Up on Geekbench With Dimensity 7100 Chip and 8GB RAM: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 600e might feature the same SoC as the Honor 600 Lite (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Honor 600e might feature 8GB of RAM
  • Honor 600e is expected to ship with Android 16
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Honor 600 Lite was launched in select global markets on March 5. Later, the Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 joined the smartphone as the flagship models in the lineup. Now, the tech firm appears to be gearing up to introduce the fourth model in the Honor 600 series. Dubbed Honor 600e, the handset has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform. The listing reveals the chipset, RAM, and OS that the smartphone will arrive with, along with the performance it could offer. The purported Honor 600e is expected to launch with the same MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset as the Honor 600 Lite.

Honor 600e Listed on Geekbench With Model Number LNA-NX3

An unspecified Honor phone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number LNA-NX3. According to an XpertPick report, the listing belongs to the rumoured Honor 600e. The Geekbench website reveals that the smartphone will be launched with an octa core MediaTek MT6858 chipset, which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC.

On top of this, the Honor 600e is listed with 7.35GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 8GB of RAM. It might run on Android 16, with Honor's MagicOS 10 on top. The chipset is shown to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz and four performance cores, which could deliver a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The SoC will reportedly be paired with an ARM Mali-G610 MC2 GPU.

The purported Honor 600e managed to score 985 and 2,983 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively. The phone has previously been spotted on the Google Play Console with 12GB of RAM, a Full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,600 pixels) display, and 520 ppi pixel density, the report added.

This comes weeks after the Honor 600 Lite was launched in select global markets with the same octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, at a starting price of MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1,200 × 2,600 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming.

The lineup also includes the flagship Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600, which were launched globally on April 22, at starting prices of SAR 2,999 (roughly Rs. 75,000) and SAR 1,799 (about Rs. 45,000) for the base variants. The Pro model is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

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Honor 600 Lite

Honor 600 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6320mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2600 pixels
Honor 600 Pro

Honor 600 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 200-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,264x2,728 pixels
Honor 600

Honor 600

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 200-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,264x2,728 pixels
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Further reading: Honor 600e, Honor, Honor 600e Specifications, Honor 600 Lite, Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Honor 600e Turns Up on Geekbench With Dimensity 7100 Chip and 8GB RAM: Expected Specifications, Features
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